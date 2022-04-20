St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter plans on continuing to expand with the help of its new developmental director, Connie Hardison.

For the past five years, Hardison has volunteered with St. Benedict’s and works to coordinate its Christmas events each year, work that she said has given her purpose and helped to fill a void in her life.

Being able to come on at the shelter full-time, she said, will allow her to pursue her passion of helping others for a living and help grow an organization that she has profound respect for.

“I have been down here enough and have seen what they’re doing, they are here for the clients, and they’re here to help in any possible way that they can,” she said. “I just wanted to be a part of that.”

St. Benedict’s Executive Director Harry Pedigo said the position of developmental director will help the shelter grow and expand, assisting with community presence and outreach, as well as developing relationships with potential donors.

“Until recently, the whole fiscal responsibility of the agency has been on my shoulders, and as we’ve grown and expanded, in order for us to continue meeting the needs of our clients … we have to have development,” he said. “This role is to help me continue developing the agency.”

Hardison said her background in handling financial and organizational aspects of a business will assist her in the new role.

She said she has been looking for an opportunity to expand on her volunteer work and was able to find that at St. Benedict’s and is thankful to work with a group of people that dedicate themselves to helping others, as that is what she strives to do.

As St. Benedict’s moves forward, Pedigo said he hopes the shelter can create a larger community presence and potentially help more people with expanded services and programming.

Hardison said one of her goals is to help the community gain a better understanding of what the shelter does, which is so much more than just housing services.

Pedigo said Hardison’s ability to be compassionate and connect with others in a genuine way, and her passion for helping others, will enable her to do just that.

“To just see that I’m changing lives — I’m helping people,” she said. “To be able to be a part of that, it’s just amazing.”

