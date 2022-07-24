During the summer heat, St. Benedict’s homeless shelter is looking for monthly donations to help with operational costs of their nonprofit facilities.
St. Benedict’s is a “temporary refuge for regional individuals experiencing homelessness.”
Harry Pedigo, shelter executive director, said this is the second year it has sought monthly pledges during June and July.
“Our monthly pledge is really where we reach out and ask for individuals to make a personal commitment to pledge a certain amount a month,” Pedigo said. “A one-time donation is good and it goes a long way, but there’s so much more that we can do when we have monthly support.”
While the nonprofit offers bed sponsorship opportunities in the latter part of the year and other events and fundraisers year round, it is seeking montly donations of $10, $20, $50 or $100 to help its facilities and many services running smoothly.
“June and July are the hardest months to get donations,” Pedigo said. “Nobody really gives in the summer months, and it’s probably attributed to a lot of different things, vacations, summer break, everybody’s busy and on the go, and so our contributions are just down during those months.”
Traditionally, Pedigo said, during the months of June and July the nonprofit generally “has more (money) going out then is coming in,” and that makes it difficult to offer key services, like running the air conditioner or offering showers at both the day and night shelters.
“If we could just get people to slow down enough to give … especially in the summer months, (then) what could that do for our clients?” Pedigo said. “What could that do for our organization? It could do a lot.”
There are several ways a person can donate, Pedigo said. Either through mail, through a recurring payment set up at a person’s bank or in-person at the organization’s building on West Seventh Street. Though, Pedigo said, the easiest method is through its website at www.stbenedictsowensboro.org.
“You’d be surprised how many people want to give, and do give, and then in the summer they’re so busy they don’t think about how revenues drop,” Pedigo said. “When it’s cold outside it’s easy to remember the homeless because it’s cold.”
The donations raised, as with all the organization’s donations, will go toward “general operating funds,” Pedigo said. Things like providing showers, repairing AC units and providing food.
“The money we receive goes towards all of our facilities,” Pedigo said. “All of our funds are kind of universal, so we’ll put them wherever is needed most unless it’s designated by the donor.”
Pedigo said the pledge drive has helped, which is why they are doing it again this year.
“We want them to be led by God, and by their heart, about how long they continue to run that (donation),” Pedigo said. “We would love for them to be a lifetime supporter and just continue giving … for as long as they see fit.”
