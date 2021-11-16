St. Benedict’s Shelter for Men kicked off its annual bed sponsorship campaign Monday in an effort to help fund the services provided to its clients each year, including a place to sleep, hot meals and essential daily needs.
This will be the eighth year the shelter has held the campaign, asking for $500 sponsorships from the community.
The sponsorships, according to Harry Pedigo, the shelter’s executive director, help the shelter maintain and expand its current services, which include case management for more than 500 men each year, assisting clients in paying for a first month of rent, security deposits, medications, housing and employment opportunities, a 24-hour shelter, hot meals, laundry services, hygiene services and supplies, treatment and recovery services, and the list goes on, he said.
While the shelter is asking for $500 sponsorships, it typically takes about $12,000 annually to support a person who is chronically homeless with medical bills, emergency housing, crisis services, treatment programs and other needs, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
But $500, Pedigo said, still makes a great impact in assisting individuals with essential needs to help them become self-sufficient.
“We’re always grateful to see that support that comes in through our bed sponsorship campaign,” he said. “We’re grateful for the relationships we build through this, and we’re grateful to know that we can continue to provide services and build upon those services and keep providing the best care that we can to help individuals become self-sufficient.”
Pedigo said the shelter usually receives about 150-200 sponsorships each year, which goes a long way in helping keep the shelter operational and providing each client with the help and services they need.
Sponsors, he said, will also have a plaque placed on the wall of the shelter to not only honor the generosity of that individual or entity, but also to let clients at the shelter see how much the community cares about them.
“Those clients get to see that, and it communicates that they’re not alone; it communicates that people believe in them and people have compassion and empathy,” Pedigo said. “You’re not just helping a homeless individual or St. Benedict’s, you’re helping your community … a bed sponsorship is an investment in the life of someone else.”
Anyone interested in becoming a bed sponsor for St. Benedict’s can donate online at StBenedictsOwensboro.org or mail a check to 1001 West 7th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
