About a week ago, St. Benedict’s Women & Family Services day shelter on Hickman Avenue started being used as a place to quarantine possible COVID-19 sufferers who live in Owensboro shelters.
So far, 11 people — some from St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter on West Seventh Street and one from Lighthouse Recovery Services — were moved to the facility until their COVID-19 tests came back negative. It’s a way to protect other shelter residents from the possible spread of the virus.
To date, no shelter clients have tested positive for COVID-19, said Harry Pedigo, St. Benedict’s executive director.
The Women & Family Services center has been open just three months. Already, Pedigo can’t imagine life without it.
Although the day shelter is closed temporarily when it is in use as a sick bay, Pedigo said the center still fulfills its mission daily. For example, clients can make appointments by calling 270-216-5910 to use the showers, technology center or laundry facilities during times no ill clients are housed there. Other services are available by phone.
It’s just a nontraditional way of helping people until life returns to normal.
Since opening, the Women & Family Services center has served about 75 clients. Many are regulars who use computers to look for housing or work. For others, it’s a place to do laundry or receive case management services.
Case management is the nuts-and-bolts of the Women & Family Services center, Pedigo said.
When clients come in for laundry, showers or computers, they are screened for other services they may need, such as housing, employment or behavioral health services. The facility has 30 clients on its case management load already.
Recently, the Women & Family Services day shelter stepped up to provide another essential service during the worldwide pandemic. Many of the center’s clients stay in overnight shelters, but have no place to go during the day.
“You can’t shelter in place if you are roaming the streets during the day,” Pedigo said. “ … It’s not a good time to be homeless or to be wandering the streets.”
So St. Benedict’s has paid the hotel bill for 12 adults and two children for six weeks and provides those clients with two meals a day.
“We felt obligated, considering they are trusting us,” Pedigo said. “We felt it was our duty to put them someplace where they could shelter in place.”
None of St. Benedict’s facilities allows volunteers to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the nonprofit’s payroll has doubled. Donations are down because so many jobs have been lost in the community, and a major spring fundraiser — a golf scramble — that makes about $20,000 annually for the shelter was postponed until Sept. 12.
Local residents have pitched in by providing disinfectant, cleaners and food for lunches. The homeless shelter feeds about 70 people lunch every day now.
“We’re OK if we run like this for another six weeks,” Pedigo said.
Beyond that, the nonprofit’s budget will be maxed out, but Pedigo doesn’t allow that to shake him.
“People are the most important thing,” he said. “We will do what we need to do.”
To donate to St. Benedict’s, go to stbenedictsowensboro.org or write a check and send it to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
