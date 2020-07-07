It has been six months since St. Benedict’s Women & Family Services day shelter opened on the corner of Ninth Street and Hickman Avenue, and the facility has exceeded expectations, one of the nonprofit’s officials said.
Since opening in January, the day shelter has served 45 men, 100 women and 16 children.
Clients washed nearly 500 loads of laundry and took nearly 600 showers at the facility. St. Benedict’s records show clients received clothing about 200 times in the past six months.
In addition, the day shelter has helped with transportation, jobs and case management, to name a few services.
It also provided birthday parties for kids in need.
And, in perhaps the facility’s finest hour, it made sure homeless people — one family of four, eight women and two men — had a hotel room and three meals a day for 12 weeks during COVID-19. Those accommodations allowed clients to shelter in place and reduce their risk of contracting the virus.
And the list goes on, said Harry Pedigo, St. Benedict’s executive director.
“Case management is the most imperative piece of what we’re doing,” Pedigo said. “A lot of them need treatment or therapy.”
The day shelter’s staff members act as liaisons, working on behalf of vulnerable populations to link them with the right services. When a client comes to the day shelter, they are required to explain the circumstances that made them homeless or jobless.
“We try to fill the gaps with whatever services they may not be getting,” Pedigo said.
The shelter consistently has operated above and beyond its original scope, he said. If not for the facility, Pedigo said, many clients would have fallen through the cracks.
“It passed the test in emergency situations,” Pedigo said of COVID-19. “We were a navigational beacon at that moment to the most vulnerable people.”
St. Benedict’s staff still discusses the possibility of the day shelter housing up to 10 single women for overnight stays at some point in the future, he said.
“We believe the need is there,” Pedigo said. “We’re still looking into that. We haven’t made that jump yet. Funding is always a barrier, but at St. Benedict’s, we don’t let money stand in the way of helping people.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
