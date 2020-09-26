St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter has been forced to quarantine after two residents received positive COVID-19 test results on Wednesday.
Harry Pedigo, St. Benedict’s executive director, said 51 of its male residents have been restricted to the shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., for two weeks.
Pedigo added that the two men who tested positive were currently asymptomatic and were isolated to St. Benedict’s Women & Family Services day shelter at Ninth Street and Hickman Avenue. It has now been converted to a coronavirus-only facility for any current or future residents who test positive.
“We’re going to do a second round of testing (Friday),” Pedigo said. “So as long as we don’t have any more positives and nobody comes down with any symptoms … we’ll come off quarantine Oct. 5.”
The shelter has only been accepting men from Daviess and Ohio counties. And those who are allowed to stay have their temperatures checked daily and follow coronavirus safety guidelines while at the shelter.
According to Pedigo, these are the first coronavirus cases the homeless shelter has experienced since the pandemic began in mid-March.
“I think it’s important for people to know we’ve gone six months without a case of COVID,” Pedigo said. “…Most of the community probably assumed we already had some of this come through our facility, but we haven’t.”
The initial testing of 70 people — residents, staff and volunteers — was done by Audubon Area Community Services on Monday, with results returning two days later.
Pedigo said the testing was prompted after a phone call he received from Owensboro Health about a COVID-19-positive male who had stayed there in the past.
At first, Pedigo said he thought more than enough time had gone by since the man had stayed there, and that the shelter was OK.
But then he discovered the man had been there more recently.
“As I started looking through the books, I realized he had been there but it was only for an eight-hour window,” Pedigo said. “And since it was the weekend, nobody had updated the tracking sheet.”
Pedigo said the coronavirus has created a “double-edged sword” for the shelter.
“It’s one of those things; we just try to help,” Pedigo said. “Eventually it was bound to happen.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.