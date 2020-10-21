St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter has reopened for normal operations after residents tested positive for COVID-19 late last month.
Jeff Mattson, operations manager for St. Benedict’s, said four of its 51 male residents contracted the virus and were isolated to St. Benedict’s Women & Family Services day shelter at Ninth Street and Hickman Avenue. It has been temporarily converted to a coronavirus-only facility.
“We had to have four sets of testing done,” Mattson said. “…All people were asymptomatic.”
During the time of the quarantine, the residents weren’t allowed to leave the property, and no volunteers or visitors were allowed into the facility.
Mattson said all of those restrictions have now been lifted.
“We’re welcoming back our volunteers because they’re very important to us,” Mattson said.
However, he said St. Benedict’s is only accepting new in-takes from Daviess and Ohio counties. New residents have their clothes washed and are given new ones from the clothing closet. And those who do enter must have their temperatures checked and fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire.
“If they answer yes to any of the questions, we have to immediately have them tested for COVID,” Mattson said. “And even if they don’t test positive, they are quarantined to the (St. Benedict’s) facility for two weeks and they have to wear a mask at all times. …We tell them to try to practice the 6-foot social distance and to wash their hands.”
Mattson said he’s looking forward to St. Benedict’s getting back to normal, and that he knows it could’ve been worse.
“…In the scheme of things, it’s a blessing,” he said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
