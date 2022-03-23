The return of volunteers at St. Benedict’s Shelter for Men is like a breath of fresh air, according to Executive Director Harry Pedigo.
Throughout COVID-19, Pedigo said the shelter had to practically cut out volunteers due to health and safety restrictions.
The shelter recently announced that it would once again open up to volunteers now that restrictions have been lifted with the dwindling of COVID-19 cases.
Pedigo said the shelter is not only relieved to open back up to volunteers, who provide needed services for the clients and staff, but volunteers are also ready to get back to it, with an influx of new volunteers expected.
“I think what it means is there’s a sign of hope,” he said. “It means that we’ve endured the pandemic, and we’ve survived. It also means that people are still wanting to be connected and get back out and into the things that they were doing that gave them purpose.”
Throughout the pandemic, without volunteers, Pedigo said the shelter has had to increase hours for shelter employees, which significantly increased its payroll and operational costs.
Right before the pandemic, he said the shelter was able to save enough money in its reserve funds to make some minor renovations at the shelter and start new programming.
All of that, however, came to a screeching halt when the pandemic hit.
During the first nine months of the pandemic, Pedigo said operational costs used up around $200,000, virtually emptying the shelter’s reserve funds.
“It was pretty disheartening,” he said.
Since then, the shelter has been able to replenish some of that money, and with the return of volunteers, those funds can now be used to not only continue renovations, but to enhance services and programs for shelter clients.
Additionally, Pedigo said, having new faces in the shelter to help out brings a sense of hope for clients to know that the community has not forgotten them and that there are people out there that care.
Pedigo said people have been eager to offer volunteer services since the shelter made the announcement, which has really sparked “hope and life” around the shelter.
“It brings a breath of fresh air, just like the change in the season,” he said. “We’ve been in a season through COVID, so we’re just glad to get them back, glad they feel safe to come back.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.