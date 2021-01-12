St. Benedict’s in Owensboro is hosting its first “Champions of Hope” campaign to help raise funds for its Women and Family Services Day Shelter on Hickman Avenue, according to Executive Director Harry Pedigo.
The campaign asks for local businesses to sponsor shelter services with a $250 or $500 contribution to help the shelter “operate at maximum capacity” following some setbacks due to COVID-19, Pedigo said.
“This kind of was created because COVID has taken its toll on us as it has every other organization in our community,” he said. “We just hope that this is a way that we can rebuild those funds and get back to being open full time.”
Pedigo said the facility has eight or nine sponsors so far.
For businesses that become a sponsor, the business names will be added to the facility’s “Wall of Champions” as well as the St. Benedict’s website, he said.
“It’s a way for us to engage local, small businesses to get involved to help provide support for the women and families facility,” he said.
Pedigo said businesses that contribute will not only help keep the facility operating but will also provide a sense of hope and unity to its clients.
Funds collected from the “Champions of Hope” campaign will go toward operating the Women and Family Services Day Shelter, helping to provide case management, a place for women and families to stay warm and utilize technology, along with laundry and shower facilities, transportation and other resources, Pedigo said.
There is no deadline to become a sponsor.
“We’re very hopeful and grateful,” he said. “We just want people to know that we’re here, that we need assistance and that the people we help need assistance.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
