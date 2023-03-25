St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will welcome the return of its “Tables of Hope” fundraiser at 6 p.m. April 29 at Blessed Mother Catholic Church parish hall.

The event, which serves as a banquet for the organization, seeks sponsors to decorate tables with tablecloths, dinnerware and silverware, napkins, flowers and more, while also allowing clients of the shelter to show their appreciation to supporters.

