St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will welcome the return of its “Tables of Hope” fundraiser at 6 p.m. April 29 at Blessed Mother Catholic Church parish hall.
The event, which serves as a banquet for the organization, seeks sponsors to decorate tables with tablecloths, dinnerware and silverware, napkins, flowers and more, while also allowing clients of the shelter to show their appreciation to supporters.
Tables of Hope was initially hosted by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church to help benefit the shelter.
The event outgrew the church’s fellowship hall, which holds about 200 people comfortably, and was “gifted” to the shelter to take it on.
The event was last held in 2019 inside the community room at Owensboro Christian Church.
Harry Pedigo, executive director for St. Benedict’s, said it’s “huge” to have the event return after being stalled the last few years due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
“It’s amazing to bring it back together,” he said. “The purpose of it is to engage people and bring out their creativity.”
Previous decorative themes have included Thanksgiving, Christmas or showing pride for the United States.
Pedigo said individuals and small groups looking to participate in the event are encouraged to dress up with the decorative theme of their table.
More from this section
An award will be presented to the best sponsored table, which will be judged by guest speaker Valarie M. Roberts, known as the state’s “Etiquette Lady” and founder of The Good Manners Club, LLC. A second award will be given out to the best overall table decided by the shelter’s clients.
A silent auction will also take place, along with a dinner that will be served by the shelter’s male clients.
“It’s a way for (the clients) to show their gratitude … and it’s also a way for those that support us to see what we’re doing in the lives of those that we’re serving,” Pedigo said.
“This is a time for them to say ‘thanks’ to their supporters,” said Connie Hardison, deputy/development director for the shelter. “They love to come and meet the supporters.”
This year, the shelter will partner with Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) for the event.
ARC plans to open a new rehabilitation facility at the former OYO Townhouse hotel at 3136 W. Second St. and a second property at 3100 W. Second St. later this year to provide its four-phase, year-long program that combines substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, primary care, counseling and peer support with life skills, education and job training.
“We know the great work that goes on at St. Benedict’s and the hope they provide the homeless community,” said John Wilson, ARC’s market president for Kentucky, in a press release. “This is just one small step for us to integrate ourselves in the Owensboro community. We plan to grow our relationships with community partners, individuals and organizations in the months and years to come.”
Individual tickets are $40, while several table and corporate sponsorship opportunities available starting at $250.
For more information on how to secure a sponsorship or table, visit stbenedictsowensboro.org/tables-of-hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.