St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will extend its community outreach by meeting individuals in the community experiencing homelessness where they are, both physically and mentally, and providing tools and resources to meet specific needs, according to executive director Harry Pedigo.
Pedigo said the shelter began doing community outreach two-to-three years ago, but the efforts have been slightly diminished throughout the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
However, with recent public concern regarding large gatherings and encampments of individuals sleeping outdoors during cold winter months, he said the shelter has decided to broaden outreach efforts again.
“We’ve talked with a couple of these outreach groups … that were helping the encampment and noticed we were hearing it was becoming unsafe, people were being taken advantage of, and so at that point, we decided … we were going to ramp up our outreach, which we were already in the process of getting back,” he said. “We just thought it was the right time to push that to try and get people off the streets, but also to prevent people from exposing themselves to the weather. We want them to know … there’s better options.”
St. Benedict has hired Ami Hunt, a community volunteer, as the volunteer outreach coordinator for the shelter. Pedigo said she will be out in the community meeting with individuals experiencing homelessness or difficult circumstances to help connect them with necessary resources.
“We try to meet the person where they’re at. We try to meet them in their environment and where they’re at in their frame of mind, too. We understand they’re in a crisis situation, so we handle it like it’s a crisis situation,” Pedigo said. “We try to be relational and try to show their dignity and worth through our actions and the way that we talk to them, through the way we approach them, and build a rapport with them.”
Pedigo said the shelter offers individuals access to a variety of services, including food, shelter, clothing, case management, counseling and drug treatment program.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
