Earlier this year, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter postponed its May 30 golf scramble — its largest fundraiser of the year — because of COVID-19 and rescheduled the event for Sept. 12.
Shelter officials hoped the coronavirus would be under control by September.
However, during the past few weeks, the state has seen a surge in virus cases. As a result, Gov. Andy Beshear extended his face mask mandate and recommended schools delay in-class instruction until Sept. 28, to name a few changes to regulations.
The unrelenting coronavirus prompted St. Benedict’s to cancel its 2020 golf scramble.
“We felt it was the responsible thing to do,” said Harry Pedigo, executive director. “We’re going to lose $20,000.”
To compensate for that financial loss, Pedigo followed the lead of other local nonprofit leaders who had to cancel fundraisers. He opted for an online version titled Scrambler and Give Away Virtual Event, which is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 12. It will stream live on St. Benedict’s Facebook page.
To be eligible to win prizes, people buy tickets: two for $25, five for $50, 12 for $100 and 25 for $250.
Businesses or individuals who buy $250 or more in tickets are eligible for sponsorship incentives and promotions.
The three main prizes are:
• An all-inclusive day for four people at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky’s most elite course. The $1,450 package includes a round of golf, lunch and forecaddie.
• Four season passes to Holiday World worth $800.
• A round of golf for four at Donald Ross Golf Club in French Lick, Indiana valued at $500.
Winners do not have to watch the live Facebook event to win.
The winner of the first ticket drawn gets to choose among the three top prizes. The second ticket holder will be next in line to select.
The third consecutive winner gets the remaining top prize.
After the top three prizes are doled out, St. Benedict’s will continue drawing tickets for other prizes that include items such as paintings, gift baskets, gift certificates and clothing.
“There’s going to be a lot of winners,” Pedigo said.
About 200 tickets have sold during the first two weeks, he said. “Participation is good so far, but we need a lot more.”
Pedigo hopes to raise at least $10,000 from the event.
The last day to buy tickets is Sept. 10.
Tickets can be purchased at https://stbenedictsowensboro.org/scrambler/ or at St. Benedict’s West Seventh Street shelter for men or its day shelter at the corner of Ninth Street and Hickman Avenue.
Businesses or individuals who would like to sponsor or donate prizes may call Pedigo at 270-541-1003, extension 100.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
