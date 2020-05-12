While restaurants are closed to eat-in service and gatherings are taboo, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter is making the most of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Home initiative by hosting a stay-at-home banquet titled Uneventful Evening.
The Uneventful Evening will take place May 16 and 17.
The concept works like this: St. Benedict’s supporters order meals to eat in the comfort of their homes.
Catherine’s Cafe is preparing barbecued chicken with sides on May 16 and pork chop dinners on May 17.
St. Benedict’s employees, volunteers and residents will deliver meals between 5 and 7 p.m. Donations for the shelter will be accepted at the door.
Program guides will be delivered with the meals, said Harry Pedigo, St. Benedict’s executive director. The program guides will contain links to a sneak peek of Project Volunteer’s national video before it airs and a private video that takes supporters inside St. Benedict’s to hear testimonials from clients.
Since the beginning of COVID-19, volunteers haven’t been able to visit the shelter. The video presentation will provide them with some connection, Pedigo said.
“We know they miss it,” he said. “And we miss them.”
The videos provide a way for volunteers and donors to feel like part of the nonprofit again and to see that everyone at St. Benedict’s is safe and moving forward, Pedigo said.
For those who participate in the Uneventful Evening, the cost of a single serving is $15. A family of six can eat for $55, and there are prices in between.
Go to https://stbenedictsowensboro.org/uneventful-evening/ to complete an order form for dinners. The deadline to order is midnight May 15.
St. Benedict’s annual golf scramble was postponed until Sept. 12. The event raised about $20,000 each spring to help the nonprofit with operational expenses.
“We’re not where we would normally be this time of year with financial contributions,” Pedigo said.
He hopes the Uneventful Evening will help make up some of that lost revenue. With COVID-19, expenses have increased dramatically at St. Benedict’s.
The loss of volunteers during the pandemic has caused staff hours to increase, so payroll is bigger. Food costs have jumped because clients have sheltered in place and eat more meals at the shelter.
St. Benedict’s operates the men’s shelter, a home for women dealing with crisis pregnancies and a day shelter for women and families.
“When people support St. Benedict’s, they support everything we do,” Pedigo said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
