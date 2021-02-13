St. Benedict’s shelter hopes to replenish its reserve fund with community assistance by campaigning for 100 monthly donations of $10.
St. Benedict’s reserve funds, according to Executive Director Harry Pedigo, help the shelter finance its annual operations, including utilities, groceries, and staffing, as well as programs, treatment services and medication.
A year’s worth of operations funding is typically kept in the reserve fund. Pedigo said currently, St. Benedict’s operations are budgeted at about $440,0000, which go toward operating the men’s shelter, and the women’s and children’s shelter.
Pedigo said COVID-19 has had a large impact on the reserve fund, as the facility went through about $240,000 in just 2020. He said the facility has cut back on volunteers due to safety concerns during the pandemic, and gave those responsibilities to part-time employees who are now working full-time, increasing payroll by about 40%.
Pedigo said the depletion is also a result of losing the shelter’s two major fundraisers last year due to COVID-19 concerns — those brought in about $40,000 combined.
“Our reserve funds … it’s a safety net that we stay ahead since we rely on community donations, but also, it’s a means to be able to look at those funds and determine what programs we can maximize, what programs we can add and how we can continue to reduce barriers that individuals we serve face,” he said. “So when you have zero fund balance, there’s not much you can do but maintain what you have and sometimes cut things, and the last thing we want to do is cut any of our programs or reduce any of our hours.”
St. Benedict’s is hoping to receive at least 100 monthly donations of $10 from the community in its campaign to replenish reserve funds and continue at full operations, according to Pedigo.
“If we could get 100 people to sacrifice $10 a month … that’s great. We really wanted to make it to where even those on a budget can afford to give,” he said. “We’re not worried. We’re confident in our abilities to operate and obtain those funds just because we know the community’s so generous and we have such great supporters, we’re just really trying to think ahead and get those reserve funds back up in case we don’t get to fundraise this year.”
Call St. Benedict’s at 270-541-1003 to donate.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.