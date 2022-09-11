Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery held a groundbreaking Saturday for the retreat center expansion, adding a Holy Family Wing and cloister walkway.

Main areas that will be added in the expansion include a chapter room, a community room, a fitness room and a foyer museum. The monastery currently has a little under $3.56 million of the project’s $3.95 million goal.

