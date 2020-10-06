The Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment recently approved a conditional use permit for St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church to double the size of its cemetery.
Currently, the church cemetery on Morgantown Road in Whitesville covers about 5 acres. The conditional use permit — the first step needed for expansion — will allow the addition of more than 9 acres.
The church already owned the land, said Seth Dant, business manager.
About 100 plots remain in the current cemetery, which was founded 175 years ago, Dant said.
“It’s something we’re not going to hurry with,” Dant said of developing the expansion. “But we are laying the groundwork now.”
Between 20 and 25 plots are sold annually, he said.
Dant expects the cemetery expansion to take between three and five years.
St. Mary of the Woods will install a road through the entire 9-acre expansion and build a pavilion. After that work is completed, graves will be plotted.
However, the entire expansion area will not be plotted at the same time. Instead, Dant expects only about half the acreage to be mapped out in the first phase.
After receiving the conditional use permit, the next step requires developing a site plan. After county officials approve it, work can begin.
The cemetery has not been expanded in many years, Dant said.
People interested in a plot at the church cemetery do not have to be members of St. Mary of the Woods. The cemetery is open to anyone.
Because work is in the preliminary stages, Dant did not know how much the expansion may cost.
The city of Whitesville also operates a cemetery on the east end of town.
Renee Beasley Jones
