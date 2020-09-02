St. Stephen Cathedral hosts Popcorn and Jesus Neighborhood Walk

Residents who live around St. Stephen Cathedral on Locust Street recently received boxes of popcorn, the promise of prayer and an invitation to worship during the church’s first Popcorn and Jesus Neighborhood Walk.
St. Stephen members walked door-to-door in groups along Locust, Cedar, Walnut and Elm streets between Fourth and Ninth.
Rick Rhodes, director of adult ministries at the cathedral, understands the importance of outreach and building relationships. That’s what the Popcorn and Jesus Neighborhood Walk was all about.
“We want to let (the church’s neighbors) know we care about them,” Rhodes said. “Our job, at this point, is just to sow that seed.”
About 50% of households answered the door, he said. Considering all the anxiety about public contact and COVID-19, Rhodes was impressed that so many people extended a welcome.
“It was a great experience,” Rhodes said. “We were very well received in the neighborhood. ... God was so in this. You just knew it.”
Everyone who opened the door to visit expressed appreciation for the box of popcorn, he said. Also, those who asked for prayer preferred it on-the-spot, not later.
The program’s short-term goal is to show neighbors that St. Stephen cares about them. In the long run, though, it’s about winning souls for Christ, Rhodes said.
He recently read a book titled “Start with Jesus.” In it, the author asks if church members have ventured out into their neighborhoods to visit.
When Rhodes talked about door-to-door visits, someone suggested taking a small gift to each homeowner.
Boxes of popcorn are easy to carry, and it’s a healthy snack most people like.
From there, the Popcorn and Jesus Neighborhood Walk gathered steam.
People who live in St. Stephen’s neighborhood can expect visits about four times a year. Rhodes plans on taking candy to children in October and delivering a gift to homes in December.
Residents probably will receive a visit near Easter, too.
“We want to go back and get to know our neighbors,” Rhodes said. “We had nothing but a great experience.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
