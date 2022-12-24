St. Vincent de Paul kicked off a new campaign this winter called “Warmth for the Holidays,” in which the organization partnered with local businesses to collect more than 500 pieces of outerwear for local shelters.
Richard Remp-Morris, CEO and and executive director of St. Vincent, said the goal of the drive was to ensure that residents have essential outer clothing items needed to keep warm during winter months.
“We are very pleased with the campaign’s success and plan to make it an annual community promotion to help our neighbors in the cold-weather season,” he said.
Remp-Morris said the majority of the donated items were new, making it different from the items the organization receives on a day-to-day basis in the thrift store.
“We use (the thrift store) items to generate funds so we’re able to help our neighbors in need,” he said. “This was specifically geared as another way to be out in the community as a community partner.”
Remp-Morris said St. Vincent is still “wrestling” with the stigma of being a Catholic organization.
“Over 90% of everyone we serve isn’t Catholic,” he said. “It broke my heart not long ago when a person who needed assistance finally got ahold of us, and I said I was glad they called us, and they said they didn’t know if we could help them because they’re not Catholic.”
Collection sites were set up at Fifth-Third Bank, Greenwell Chisholm, Jerry Ray Davis and Simply Chic.
“We reached out to partners that we have worked with in other fundraising efforts and asked if they liked this idea, and if they’d be willing to be a collection site,” Remp-Morris said. “They were so excited and thought it was a great idea.”
Donations of gloves, hats, scarves, blankets and other outerwear were collected for children, teens and adults that are homeless or struggling to provide for themselves or loved ones.
“I think the amount of donations we received was phenomenal,” Remp-Morris said. “It wasn’t a well-known campaign. We didn’t have some illusion that we were going to fill semi-trucks of things, but we know that every article of clothing matters, especially given what is going on in our community right now.”
The items were distributed Dec. 21 to St. Joseph Peace Mission, Crossroads Shelter for Women and St. Benedicts.
Crystal Sapp, executive director of St. Joseph, said many of the residents in the shelter come in with just what they’re able to carry.
“This was very gracious and needed,” she said. “We are so appreciative of these donations of warm clothing for our residents, especially with the cold weather.”
Sapp said three boxes of donations were dropped off at St. Joseph.
“Some of the kids definitely needed some of the items now, so we went to the home and let them pick out the items they wanted, and the leftover items will be held for kids as they come in,” she said.
When St. Vincent reached out to St. Jospeh, Sapp said she was “very shocked and very blessed.”
“When they showed up at our door to tell us we were one of the recipients, it was very heartwarming,” she said. “I did not know that they were coming to us until they showed up.”
Sapp said the residents in the shelter were very excited to receive their new items.
“We have one little boy who had just asked me earlier that day about being able to get him a coat because he had come in without one,” she said. “For him, that was very special.”
St. Joseph provides an emergency shelter, which can house up to 12 kids, boys and girls, from ages zero to 18. There are two residential programs, the Yewell Home for Boys and Hayden Home for Girls, which hold up to eight residents from ages 12 to 18.
“I’m very excited and grateful that they chose us, especially during this time of year,” Sapp said. “It was something that was so needed for our residents.”
For more information on St. Vincent de Paul, visit svdpwky.org.
