ST VINCENT CAMPAIGN PIC

Crystal Sapp, left, Wes Payne and Alazia Baker with St. Joseph Peace Mission unbox donations of outerwear from the “Warmth for the Holidays” campaign hosted by St. Vincent de Paul and local businesses.

St. Vincent de Paul kicked off a new campaign this winter called “Warmth for the Holidays,” in which the organization partnered with local businesses to collect more than 500 pieces of outerwear for local shelters.

Richard Remp-Morris, CEO and and executive director of St. Vincent, said the goal of the drive was to ensure that residents have essential outer clothing items needed to keep warm during winter months.

