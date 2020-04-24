The Fifth Third Bank Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Western Kentucky.
“We know these dollars will directly increase their capacity to provide critical needs to over 30 counties within western Kentucky,” Kevin Hipskind, Fifth Third’s regional president, said in a news release.
The bank has committed $8.75 million to help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Richard Remp-Morris, the Society’s chief executive officer, said the donation is “very much appreciated and it will go a long way.”
But he said the organization has already helped more than 2,500 families in 32 western Kentucky counties.
“That might not sound like a lot,” Remp-Morris said. “But these families may be two people or 10.”
In Daviess County alone, he said, the number of people seeking assistance has increased by 60% or more.
“Food is the big thing,” Remp-Morris said. “Then there’s transportation, medicine, rent and utilities.”
A lot of agencies are helping with food now, he said.
But when businesses begin to reopen, people who haven’t worked in weeks will need help with utility bills and such things as auto repair.
“We’re going to be slammed then,” Remp-Morris said.
St. Vincent de Paul gets its money from church offerings and the sale of “gently used” items in its thrift stores.
But churches and the thrift stores have been closed during the pandemic.
“It’s tough,” Remp-Morris said. “Donations like this really help.”
But he said even a $10 donation helps.
“Those add up,” Remp-Morris said.
He said donations can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, Box 1203, Owensboro, KY 42302 or people can call him at 270-315-5747.
People who need help can call that number too, he said.
Although St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic organization, Remp-Morris said, “Our work isn’t limited to Catholics. Most of those we help might be unchurched.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
