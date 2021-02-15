Between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019, The Society of St Vincent de Paul’s Central District served 30,148 people, handing out $917,916 in payments for rent, utilities and medicine.
And that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit 11 months ago.
Since then, Richard Remp-Morris, chief executive officer of the St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council, said, “On average, we’ve seen slightly more than a 40% increase in requests to meet emergency needs.”
He said earlier, “We’re seeing folks we’ve never seen before. They’re depleting their savings, going into their 401(k)s, selling things. They’re desperate, trying to decide whether to pay rent, pay utilities or buy food.”
So, a recent $50,000 grant from the Green River Area Covid-19 Response Fund was especially welcome.
Faye May, Central District president, said, “The Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund grants have helped us to assist an increasing number of families who are requesting assistance for the very first time. Without these funds, we would not have been able to provide substantial aid to these families.”
The latest grant is on top of $112,500 the response fund had previously awarded St. Vincent de Paul.
The money is to be used to help people who lost income specifically tied to COVID-19 and are seeking help with rent and utilities.
May said the previous $112,500 has been depleted.
The total of $162,500 from the response fund is in addition to St. Vincent’s own funds to help people in need.
The Green River Area Covid-19 Response Fund is a joint effort of the United Way of the Ohio Valley and Green River Area Community Foundation.
The St. Vincent website — svdpwesternky.org — says the Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky “serves 32 counties assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent and other immediate needs regardless of religious belief, gender, race, political affiliation, age or sexual orientation.”
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.