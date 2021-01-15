St. Vincent de Paul hopes to transport Owensboro residents to “the sights and sounds of lowcountry” this September with its second annual “Power of the Purse” event.
St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic nonprofit organization that seeks to provide assistance to those in need in the community, whether with immediate emergency food and clothing to addressing systemic poverty and other community problems, according to chief executive officer Richard Remp-Morris.
The event will feature a plated dinner, auction and possibly live music outdoors at the WeatherBerry within the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens in Owensboro, all of which will be on theme to give guests the feel of southern charm.
The event is set for Friday, Sept. 24.
According to a press release, St. Vincent is still actively seeking community sponsors and donations to contribute to the auction.
Remp-Morris, a member of the Power of the Purse Planning Committee, said he hopes to include not only designer purses in the auction, but possibly sports, cosmetic, travel and dinner packages.
Remp-Morris said the aim is just to create a warm, exciting night of fun for participants amidst everything that has happened in the last year.
“It’s going to be really different, really unique,” he said. “We’re all sort of fatigued right now on many different levels… just what we’ve all had to deal with for COVID.”
St. Vincent held its first Power of the Purse event in 2019 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The organization was unable to hold an event in 2020 due to the COVD-19 pandemic, however.
The first event, according to Remp-Morris, brought out 275 individuals and raised approximately $20,000 for St. Vincent to put back into the community.
“For us, for a first year event, that was very, very exciting,” he said.
Those who wish to donate to the event or purchase tickets or a table at Power of the Purse in September can reach out to St. Vincent de Paul of Owensboro. For anyone seeking further information on St. Vincent, Remp-Morris said they may refer to the organization’s website, svdpusa.org
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com
