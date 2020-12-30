St. Vincent de Paul seeing major increase in need

More than nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Daviess County has seen an increase of 35% to 40% in the number of people seeking help with rent and utilities.
“We’re seeing folks we’ve never seen before,” Richard Remp-Morris, the agency’s CEO, said Tuesday. “They’re depleting their savings, going into their 401(k)s, selling things. They’re desperate, trying to decide whether to pay rent, pay utilities or buy food.”
So a recent grant of $12,500 from the Green River Area Community Foundation through the United Way of the Ohio Valley was a “real blessing,” he said. “We desperately need it.”
That brings to $112,500 the amount the St Vincent de Paul Central District has received in grants to help people adversely affected by the pandemic.
Remp-Morris said the latest $12,500 is for rent and utilities in Daviess County.
The Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky, however, serves 32 counties, assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent and other immediate needs.
Faye May, central district president, said, “The need in Daviess County is sometimes overwhelming as many are still waiting to return to work and/or to receive their unemployment. We are receiving requests from neighbors who have never needed or requested assistance before.”
She said, “We want to continue to serve our neighbors in need and grants such as these are sincerely appreciated. The need for assistance with rent and utilities has increased in recent months and will remain in high demand as the moratorium on evictions ends and the weather turns colder.”
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul says it helps people “regardless of religious belief, gender, race, political affiliation, age or sexual orientation.”
“It’s been rough,” Remp-Morris said of the year. “But we’re working closely with the Help Office, the United Way and other agencies to make the dollars go farther.”
He said a new software program is helping agencies coordinate their aid.
If one agency is helping with food, another can help with some other need, Remp-Morris said.
He said every dollar St. Vincent de Paul receives is desperately needed.
“We never know where the next blessing will come from,” Remp-Morris said.
Donations can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, Box 1203, Owensboro, KY 42302 or www.svdpwesternky.org.
