Social distancing and all the other restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic ended Friday.
And the St. Vincent de Paul store at Daviess and East 18th street is celebrating with a big clothing sale.
Richard Remp-Morris, chief executive officer, said, “We haven’t been able to have a big sale for a long time because of all the restrictions from COVID-19. But we want to get back to helping people in a big way.”
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, people can buy a bag of clothes for $5.
Remp-Morris said there are no restrictions on the types of clothing that be crammed into the bag.
It can be anything from casual clothes to coats, he said.
“We have a nice selection of clothes,” Remp-Morris said. “We want to welcome people back to our store.”
He said earlier, “All economic levels shop here and love it. Our national organization says if we opened 2,000 more stores, it wouldn’t make a dent in the need. In today’s economy, people have to bargain hunt.”
In 2013, the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic organization whose mission is to help the poor, closed its stores at 2885 West Parrish Ave. and 1848 Triplett St. as well as its warehouse on Ninth Street and consolidated everything in the former Roberts Motors showroom, service department and parts warehouse at 18th and Daviess streets.
At the time, it had 250 volunteers serving 12,000 people a year and providing $300,000 a year in food, clothing, furniture and financial assistance.
“This is much better than having the two stores,” Remp-Morris said. “They were leased. We were able to buy this (for $655,000) and our mortgage payments are less than what we were paying in rent.”
He said, “People walk in and say they don’t feel like they’re in a thrift store. I really applaud the board members for doing this. They got a lot of criticism from people who liked the old stores.”
