The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky has received a national award for its efforts in helping tornado victims rebuild their lives.
The award comes from SVDP-USA Disaster Services, which is “a Catholic lay organization and non-profit that provides person-to-person recovery services to families impacted by man-made and natural disasters across the United States and U.S. territories.”
Richard Remp-Morris, CEO/executive director for St. Vincent de Paul-Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky, said his organization received the honor after being nominated for its administering of the House in a Box initiative, which provides families whose homes were destroyed by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado with new furnishings at no charge.
“What made it special for us was our own peers and other community partners were asked to vote on this award,” said Remp-Morris, who was chosen 10 years ago St. Vincent de Paul’s first paid CEO. “So in terms of St. Vincent de Paul, I can’t think of anything much bigger than getting this prestigious award. It’s a national honor and they only recognize one council a year as being the best.”
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul started House in a Box after receiving a $1.7 million grant from the American Red Cross.
“We’re part of the long-term recovery,” Remp-Morris said. “… We come in after the dust settles and start working with the families. So House in a Box gives them what we call a starter home — sofa, dining room table. Everyone in the home gets a brand-new bed — mattress and box springs, all new linens and things for your kitchen.”
The goal is to provide up to 500 families within the western Kentucky tornado-stricken counties with new furniture from House in a Box.
“We’re already up to 311,” Remp-Morris said. “Our focus has been working with Catholic Charities, the long-term recovery groups and help identify (who needed help). Our partners helped us with the case managing side. You want to make sure that we vet and that they were affected by the tornado.”
National retailers such as Walmart, IKEA and Ashley Furniture partnered with House in a Box to provide the necessary items for furnishing a home at discounted rates.
All of the House in a Box furnishings have been warehoused in Owensboro and shipped to families from there. Inside the warehouse is a “mock” set up of what House in a Box provides.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky covers 32 counties, which include six thrift stores.
“Those of us who work in nonprofit, human service don’t get into it for the money; you don’t get into it for the accolades; you had better be in it for the right reason and that’s to have a servant’s heart and to alleviate human suffering,” Remp-Morris said. “… I’m so blessed to have good leadership around me. This award is certainly not about me, but it’s nice to know that our work was seen, was recognized as honorable and credible by our organization.”
