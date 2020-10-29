The state’s commissioner for the Department of Public Health told legislators Wednesday that the first COVID-19 vaccines likely won’t be administered in Kentucky until close to the end of the year.
Dr. Steven Stack also told legislators that vaccinations will be given out on a priority basis and that vaccinating the entire population in the state will take most of 2021.
“It’s not likely a Kentuckian will have access to a vaccine … before mid-December,” Stack said, and that timeline is accurate for other states as well. Currently, several vaccines are in the final stage of trials and Stack said he expects drug makers Moderna and Pfizer to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for an “emergency use authorization” for their vaccines in the near future.
There will be more than one vaccine available as there are currently eight in clinical trials, according to information Stack provided the General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Health, Welfare and Family Services.
Some vaccines will likely require more than one dose to be effective. Stack said when a vaccine or vaccines become available, they will be distributed in phases.
“In the beginning, there will be very small doses of vaccines available, so we will have to prioritize who gets it first.”
The state submitted a draft of its distribution plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month. In the “jumpstart” phase, priority will be given to high-risk health workers and first responders. In the second half of the first phase, nursing home patients and staff, along with people with serious underlying conditions that put them at serious risk of COVID-19 complications will be targeted for vaccination, Stack said.
Phase two would focus on teachers, critical workers, people with moderate COVID-19 risk because of underlying conditions, older adults not included in the first phase, and people in homeless shelters, prisons, jails and group homes, and in facilities for people with physical or intellectual disabilities or mental illness. Staff in those facilities could also receive a vaccine.
When asked, Stack said being vaccinated would not be mandatory. At one point in the presentation, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Winchester Republican and the committee’s co-chairman, said surveys have shown a large segment of the public is skeptical about a vaccine.
“There are multiple polls showing half of the people in the country don’t trust the vaccine that is coming out,” Alvarado said.
When asked by co-chair Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, a Taylor Mill Republican, what state officials would do to alleviate anxiety about a vaccine, Stack said: “Our plan is to address people’s concerns, offer information in a way they can relate to and understand, and allow them to make an informed choice.”
The third phase will be more for the general public, such as young adults, children and people in the workforce, and a final “clean up” aimed at anyone not already covered by then. By phase four, the vaccine will likely be available at physicians’ offices, but it the beginning, distribution will be through agencies that can store the vaccine, monitor distribution and make daily reports to state and federal officials, such as hospitals and chain pharmacies, Stack said.
“These vaccines are challenging,” he said, adding that the earliest vaccine will have to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, will be sent out in vials containing 100 or 1,000 doses, and will all have to be administered within hours after the vials are opened to be effective.
“That means we are going to have to bring people to the vaccine, and not the vaccine to the people,” Stack said.
Once vaccination begins, “there will be ongoing tracking … for safety and effectiveness,” he said.
While getting vaccinated will be voluntary, vaccinations will make it more likely people will be able to return to their pre-pandemic activities.
Requirements that people wear masks in public, or maintain social distancing could be relaxed “if people are vaccinated and it provides immunity,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
