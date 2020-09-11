A panel of lawmakers questioned the state’s health commissioner Thursday about COVID-19 death rates, and how officials calculate the number of positive novel coronavirus cases.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, told members of the Program Review and Investigations Committee the state’s process is not perfect, but is important for identifying trends in the pandemic.
At least one Republican on the committee, however, accused Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration of using the numbers to “make people scared and control people.”
Stack testified for about two and a half hours and also provided written answers to a number of questions committee members had forwarded before the meeting.
According to Beshear’s office, 490,463 state residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 54,772 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, and 1,035 had died of the virus as of Thursday. The state’s positivity rate was 4.14% Thursday, which was up slightly from Wednesday.
Sen. Danny Carroll, a Paducah Republican and co-chairman of the committee, questioned if test results are being received quickly enough to provide an accurate daily count of new cases, while others questioned whether labs were not reporting negative test results.
“How can the state as a whole have any faith in the numbers you are giving out?” Carroll said at one point. “This is going out as if it’s accurate, but even if you do it over a seven-day span, it’s not accurate.”
Stack said he has testified to legislators and talked to numerous groups since the onset of the pandemic.
“In those, I know I’ve said repeatedly the data has limitations and is not perfect,” Stack said. “But … the data is incredibly valuable.”
The state requires all labs to report both positive and negative test results, Stack said. Collecting data had been a challenge, because officials are trying to get the data from “so many disparate systems” during a pandemic, Stack said.
“I don’t feel ethically challenged” on releasing case numbers, Stack said later. “I think we have tried to use the data responsibly.”
Stack said PCR tests are 99% accurate, and antigen testing is about 97% accurate. People should not get antibody tests, unless the test is done by a qualified physician who can interpret the results, Stack said. The number of “false” test results is “going to be in the low single digits,” Stack said.
Test results are reviewed to remove duplicates, such as if the same person was tested more than once, to avoid counting the same person more than once, Stack said
Co-chair Rep. Lynn Belcher, a Marion Republican, noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data says 6% of coronavirus deaths solely list COVID-19 as the cause of death. All of the others listed at least one other contributing cause of death.
When Belcher asked if that statistic would also be true in Kentucky, Stack said the percentage with contributing factors could be higher, because the state has higher rates of cancer and obesity than other states. Stack said the most vulnerable continue to be people over age 65 and people with underlying conditions.
But deaths listed as COVID-19 deaths are caused by the virus and not by an underlying condition, Stack said. The same steps used to determine if a person’s primary cause of death is COVID-19 are the same as those used to determine the cause of death for other illnesses, Stack said.
Nationwide, more than 186,000 people have died of COVID-19, and 895,000 people have died worldwide of the virus since the onset of the pandemic.
“That’s not influenza,” Stack said. In New York City, there has been a “four-fold increase” in deaths, compared to death rates in the last three years, Stack said.
“The reason COVID-19 gets more (attention) is because it’s killing more people, Stack said.
Currently, the mortality rate is about 1.9%. But even if the mortality rate were 1%, a surge in cases could overwhelm hospitals, causing the rate to climb because some people wouldn’t be able to get care, Stack said.
Things are still being learned about the virus, Stack said, and “recovery” is different for individuals. About 10 to 15% of people have lingering conditions from the virus, such as heart issues, Stack said.
When asked what advice he would give, Stack said it’s the same as other health officials; namely, wear a mask, keep at least six feet of distance from people you don’t live with and wash hands frequently.
The state’s recommended date for reopening schools for in-person instruction was pushed to September 28. “When new data came in, there had to be an adjustment” on the start date, Stack said.
There is a concern that, although children seem less likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19, they will contract the virus in schools and transmit it to parents and older adults, Stack said
“I’ve never understood, other than wishful thinking … that kids were not going to be a vector for this disease,” Stack said. Children over age 10, and teens, “can spread the disease like adults,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.