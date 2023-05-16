While Owensboro native Preston Middleton has made a name for himself on the local stages in theatre, he didn’t think he would have ended up there years ago.
“My introduction to theatre has always been through music,” Middleton, 30, said. “I consider myself a musician first.”
Throughout his youth, Middleton played violin and became involved in the orchestras in his middle and high school years.
“I was a 90s baby and so I grew up with all the Disney films and everything,” he said. “I guess it was in late elementary school, I was trying to figure out my thing. I was too shy to be a singer at the time, but we had somebody come out to (my) elementary school and show us how to play different instruments.”
It wasn’t until Middleton’s freshman year at Daviess County High School when he got into theatre when the school’s former orchestra director Karen Higdon presented an opportunity for someone to play in the pit orchestra for the spring musical “Guys and Dolls.”
“I just remember falling in love with that process,” he said. “ … I played in the pit, and that was a really cool experience. In the moments I could watch the show, I was like: ‘You know what? I want to do that. I want to be a part of that.’ I made a promise to myself that the next year I was gonna audition for the school musical. Whatever it was, I was gonna be on stage.”
Middleton kept his promise and secured an ensemble role in a production of “Children of Eden.” However, his on-stage debut was put on hold as the show was canceled due to the North American ice storm that occurred in January 2009.
It wasn’t until Middleton’s junior and senior years where he began being a part of full-length productions such as “The Wiz” and “Grease.”
He was also encouraged by then-choir director Candy Miller to dive into the more vocal side of music.
“I had my first solo in (‘Grease’), so I got to sing the ‘Hand Jive,’ ” he said.
When it came to his future, Middleton wasn’t entirely sure what direction he wanted to head in.
“(I was like) I think I want to do music. I didn’t know if I wanted to pursue theatre as a career,” he said. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do or where I wanted to go.”
Middleton ended up accepting a scholarship to Kentucky Wesleyan College with the intention to major in music education.
During his first year, he met the late Paul Oakley, professor of music and director of choral and sacred music studies, and Dennis Jewett, current associate professor of music and director of voice and music education.
He also met Laura Early, then-director of the theatre arts program, who Middleton said “pulled me into being a theatre major.”
“... I was like: ‘You know what? That’s really where I wanted to be at,’ ” Middleton said. “I’ve always loved the process of not just being on stage, but everything that goes on behind (such as) the administrative side of things. There’s a whole dramaturgical part delving into the literature I’ve always really, really loved about theatre.”
While Middleton stayed active in the arts at KWC such as playing the role of Linus in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and attending theatre conferences, he said there was a “pivoting point” after graduation when trying to find ways to use his degree without leaving his hometown.
He found a way to use his love of theatre to begin a new journey pursuing a master of social work (MSW) degree at Brescia University to become a licensed clinical social worker.
“I struggle with anxiety a lot, and so that kind of mental health journey is really what led me to the therapy side of things,” he said. “I was kind of working through my own issues in therapy; and theatre by extension is therapy for me. It was a thing I loved doing and I told myself I had to work through it if I was gonna continue to do it.”
Middleton soon realized his theatre background “actually was the best thing that could have ever happened to me as far as therapy.”
“Therapy is all about connecting with people and being able to navigate chaos in other people’s lives, and kind of guide that in a certain way,” he said. “... Theatre is just about connecting, and that to me is the most beautiful thing about it.
“I had a supervisor once tell me anything that’s therapeutic should have an element of fun to it. Yes, we have these very serious things that we do; but at the end of the day, life is about having fun. And so I’ve always incorporated that into my practice in some regards and I’ve taken those things from theatre.
“It’s really helped people come out of their shells, to come into their own and just be vulnerable.”
Middleton ended up taking a break from theatre from 2015 to 2016 before taking on new roles and learning new skills such as tap dancing in shows like “Mary Poppins,” “She Loves Me,” “Honk!” and “Bright Star.”
He’s also been serving on the board of directors with the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro since last year.
In 2022, he performed in the role of Cogsworth in Encore Musicals’ production of “Beauty and the Beast,” which he deemed as a highlight in his growing career and the show he felt “the most free.”
“It was a huge moment of validation for my childhood self,” he said. “To come into my own, to be a part of this big thing and that people trusted me to be a part of that — it was all very full-circle to me.
“I saw ‘Beauty and the Beast’ when I was younger (both) the stage play and the movie. I knew it very well and just something about that show just really was like: ‘OK, this is it. This is the moment where I (can) just enjoy this.’ ”
The show gave Middleton a chance to truly have fun.
“It was that moment of telling myself I worked so hard and took myself too seriously — way too seriously for too long — and you just can’t do that,” he said. “I’m a clown on the inside and that’s just who I want to be, and that kind of joy and that energy is just something I want to bring into the world.”
Middleton will direct his first full-length production — “Daddy Long Legs” — which will be staged at Third Baptist Church in October as part of Encore’s season.
The show itself only includes two actors on stage and a three-piece band playing musical accompaniment.
“It’s a very, very intimate show and the story is a very personal journey for the main character,” he said. “There’s just this level of humanity that I love about the show, so I’m excited for Owensboro to kind of see that and I can’t wait to go on a journey with those actors.”
Middleton’s goal with the show is to “bring out the best and facilitate” the journey.
“My favorite (thing) about theatre has always been about finding the truth in it, finding the humanity in it and how do you personally connect to this,” he said. “Much like therapy, I’m here as a guide. I’m not here necessarily telling you what to do, but (figuring out) how (we can) go on this journey together.”
Middleton said theatre has been “a personal education” and a “journey of self discovery.”
“I feel like I have truly found myself through theatre,” he said, “and … I keep coming back to that because it tells me where I came from, what this journey has been and why I continue to do what I do every day.
“I really developed the person I am today because of theatre.”
