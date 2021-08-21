An architect who was in the process of renovating the historic Stagecoach Inn in Todd County recently made an exciting discovery.
Mark Humphreys and wife Emily Riggins Humphreys purchased the historic Stagecoach Inn — a nationally registered 5-bedroom inn and local staple in Guthrie — last year. Humphreys’ goal was to update the home, including a renovation to create The Jesse James Tavern outside, while preserving its incredible history.
When Humphreys bought the historic inn, there was one piece of history, however, that really touched his heart. At the back of the property stood a giant dead oak tree with a plaque, next to what appeared to be the remnants of an old well. The plaque noted that the Inn had hosted military escorts who led Cherokee Indians on the Trail of Tears. They stopped at the Inn for the night, where Indian Chief White Path drank from the well and blessed its water. He named the well “Utok Amawah,” which means “well of sweet water.” Chief White Path died a few days later on their journey.
As construction on the property began, Humphreys was particularly interested in preserving and restoring the history of the well. “The well sitting next to this tree always had me thinking it was fake — it was only 18 inches deep and next to a dead tree. I figured it was a replica, created to illustrate the well the Cherokee drank from,” Humphreys said in a press release.
Determined to find the original well, Humphreys instructed one of the contractors to tear down the tree and pull it out of the ground. There was no well, but it appeared there were possibly stones from the original well embedded in the large roots. After digging deeper and still not finding the original well, Humphreys decided to do the best he could to honor this historic location. He hired a mason contractor to build a well that appeared to be 200 years old, and use the stones from the tree’s roots, presumably from the original well.
“The hole we dug looking for the well was eleven feet deep, with no evidence of the well other than the rubble we presumed to be from the original,” said Humphreys. Just this week, the contractor excavated rubble to start the foundation and discovered the actual original well. “You can see the opening reflecting in the water at the bottom. This is a working 200-year-old well. I don’t get everything right, but I feel like I saved history this time. This is a famous stop of Cherokee Indians and I’m honored to be able to share this with the people of Guthrie and the surrounding area.”
Built in 1833 as a relay house and stagecoach stop, the inn has also served as a tavern, church, restaurant, and a Civil War hospital. Notably, the Stagecoach Inn also hosted U.S. President Andrew Jackson and infamous outlaw Jesse James and his gang, the night before their robbery of the Russellville bank in 1868. Before leaving Guthrie, four days later, the gang also robbed the Guthrie bank.
In addition to restoring and marking the well, Humphreys plans to continue with the development of the Jesse James Tavern and keep the top floor open as an inn. Plans for the tavern include seating for 46 with a covered patio, full bar, live music, signature drinks, and BBQ cuisine. Rooms and drinks at the Stagecoach Inn will be named to reflect notable guests throughout the Inn’s history.
Guests will take a step into the past and learn the rich American history and traditions of the historic inn with interiors highlighting notable patrons, and significant milestones since its inception in 1833. The tavern is anticipated to open September 24, 2021. Learn more about the future of the Stagecoach Inn & Jesse James Tavern by visiting stagecoachinnky.com, or call (270) 601-4043.
