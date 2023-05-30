On May 13, the 69 letter carriers in Owensboro collected 18,071 pounds of canned goods and nonperishable food items for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
The event is organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Daniel Gilliam-Veach, a member of the food drive committee and a local postal clerk, said that’s 238 pounds more than last year.
“We weren’t allowed to have it in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID,” he said.
The drive collected 16,511 pounds of food in 2019, Gilliam-Veach said.
“Last year, we didn’t find out that we were going to get to do it until the last minute,” he said. “We still collected 17,766 pounds.”
People leave food on their front porches for letter carriers to pick up on the day of the drive.
That afternoon, the food collected was distributed equally between Feed a Friend Inc., Oasis Women’s Shelter, Church Alive, Third Baptist Church, CrossRoads Inc. and King’s Table.
That’s a little over 3,000 pounds each.
Gilliam-Veach said in the past some of the canned goods contributed were nearly 10 years old.
“We didn’t see that this year,” he said. “We got more canned goods, and they weren’t old.”
Gilliam-Veach said he’s been on the Food Drive Committee for several years.
He said the committee includes two representatives from the organizations that receive the food.
“We’re already planning for next year,” Gilliam-Veach said.
