The Green River Area Development District will host its annual “Stand Against Child Abuse” on April 16 at the Towne Square Mall parking lot as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The event, according to GRADD Community Collaboration for Children Regional Network coordinator Kristy James, is a way to bring the community together and provide resources for child abuse prevention.
James said the event has been held annually for at least the last 20 years.
“It started out with people just standing on the street holding signs during the month of April for Child Abuse Prevention Month and it’s just grown into a larger and larger event to bring awareness every year,” she said.
However, due to COVID-19, this year’s event will look somewhat different with a drive-through setting for attendees.
Typically, she said, there are vendors set up throughout the space with a lot of family-friendly activities to engage people in child abuse prevention.
“This event, before COVID, was designed to provide a night for families to come together,” she said. “We tried to redo it this year to be COVID-compliant and still provide that same opportunity for families to get out together and do something, but just doing it a different way and still promote child abuse prevention as well.”
James said more than 20 vendors have signed up to participate.
While it may look different from past years, the goal is the same, she said — to get resources in the hands of community members.
“Our community partners are excited for the opportunity to provide resources to families. For many families, 2020 added to already stressful circumstances. It is vital for families to know they do not have to face those circumstances alone, but instead, they can find the support they need through various services,” James said.
The event will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with a moment of remembrance to take place at 6:45 p.m. to pay tribute to children who lost their lives due to abuse and neglect.
Stand Against Child Abuse is sponsored by GRADD’s Community Collaboration for Children Regional Network and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services’ Department for Community Based Services.
To anonymously report an incident of suspected abuse or neglect, call the Kentucky Child Protection Hotline at 1-877-597-2331 or your local law enforcement agency.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
