Area colleges have elected to continue making ACT and SAT test scores optional for admission.
The change began last year, as a result of the pandemic, due to many incoming college students not having equal opportunities to take the standardized tests. Colleges instead are using GPAs and other markers from high school careers to determine student educational experience.
Chris Houk, Brescia University vice president for enrollment management, said high school students with a GPA of greater than 2.75 will be granted automatic acceptance into the school. However, he noted, students are still encouraged to take the ACT and SAT, if they’re able, to “maximize scholarship opportunities.”
“The main reason we did this is we recruit quite a few student athletes each year, and the (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) made it optional,” he said.
Last year, Brescia determined a standardized test optional pathway for students on an individual basis, depending on if the testing period for ACT or the SAT was interrupted due to the pandemic.
Houk said a decision to make this option permanent hasn’t yet been made, and “we decided to consider it another year before making a formal proposal.”
Matthew Ruark, Kentucky Wesleyan College vice president of admissions and financial aid, said in terms of admission into the college, “certainly the high school transcript is an indicator of the student’s work ethic” in their path to college.
What KWC found last year after making the same tests optional for admission, Ruark said, was that high school transcripts provided enough information for officials to make “good decisions on students on their way in the door.”
This year’s high school seniors, he said, were sophomores in the spring of 2020 when the pandemic started.
“They, too, haven’t had access to testing, just as the class that graduated in 2020,” he said.
On its website, Owensboro Community & Technical College also lists a waiver for admission for the 2021-22 academic year, stating that the Kentucky Community & Technical College System will continue using high school GPAs for admission. The school system uses a scale to determine what GPA a student must have in order to be admitted into specific courses. For example, technical courses require at least a 2.0 GPA, and college algebra requires at least a 3.0 GPA.
While Western Kentucky University-Owensboro is an undergraduate transfer institution offering upper-level courses and graduate degrees, the university also made the decision to base enrollment off of GPAs.
Ethan Logan, WKU vice president for enrollment and student experience, said numerous national studies have shown that “a student’s high GPA is the better predictor of college success than performance on a standardized test.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.