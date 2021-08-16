New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services dropped the first episode of the second season of its podcast “Start by Listening” this week, hosted by Clinical Therapist Jennifer Francis-Gehring.
The podcast is meant to engage and empower the community to become active bystanders, inform the community about sexual harm and how it affects people.
The podcast started in October 2020 with a grant through the Victims of Crime Act and was co-hosted by Francis-Gehring and former advocacy coordinator Terri Crowe.
Crowe has since moved on from her position at New Beginnings, but may make a reappearance as a special guest in season two, according to Francis-Gehring.
The name, “Start by Listening,” was coined from the End Violence Against Women International campaign titled “Start by Believing,” according to Crowe, which is meant to encourage people to start by believing somebody if they disclose sexual harm.
Francis-Gehring, or “the friendly therapist,” as she is called on the podcast, said season one of the podcast received a total of 495 downloads in multiple states across the country as well as several other countries.
“It was more than just here in Kentucky, and I just thought that was amazing,” she said. “This tiny little podcast, it reached 495 downloads, it reached multiple countries in the world and multiple states. We’re spreading the word, and that’s important.”
Francis-Gehring said she is excited to jump into season two, which is themed as “Back to the Basics.”
The season will delve into what exactly is sexual assault, how to identify behaviors of children and loved ones that have experienced abuse and what to do when someone discloses that they have experienced abuse.
“Our overall goal as an organization is to bring light and awareness that sexual assault exists in our communities,” she said. “We want to bring hope and bring understanding that people are not alone in this journey. That’s going to be even a wider, macro-view of sexual assault.”
The season will have 20 episodes.
Francis-Gehring said she hopes to incorporate other organizations, religious leaders and medical professionals as guest speakers to speak about how they see and work with individuals who have experienced trauma and abuse throughout their professions.
She said she is already beginning to map out a third season, as well.
“We are just super excited that we are continuing this creativity, continuing this explanation into something new as a way of reaching people,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
