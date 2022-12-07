I am early this year procrastinating all my Christmas preparations. After I was felled by the flu or whatever it was, I was very late purchasing my tree from Hilltop Christmas Tree Farm. Mid-week after Thanksgiving my sister and I made our way out Hwy. 144. We thought perhaps we had missed the trees altogether, but no, there were still some, but my, they were petite. Perfectly shaped but small.

Which suits me fine, especially this year for some reason. In truth, I have been hankering for a tiny see-through tree like they have in the Czech Republic. Small and so light you can carry them home by grasping onto the top and walking it through the streets like a toddler. Inside Hilltop, workers were rocking and chatting, and it was if they opened up just for us.

