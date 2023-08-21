The grounds at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park were full with vehicles, spectators, entertainment and food trucks as the inaugural Bluegrass Legends Experience came to a close Sunday.
The event, presented by title sponsor Moore Automotive Team, kicked off Friday during the 14th week of the downtown summer entertainment series Friday After 5 and continued to see a growing turnout in both entrants and visitors, according to Jimmy Allyn, the event’s co-organizer and media coordinator.
“We’ve been blessed with great weather to make that happen,” he said. “The response from the car and motorcycle community (and) the food and music community has been fantastic.”
Allyn, who is the producer of Owensboro-based promotional entity Bluegrass Biker News, said about 200 cars took part during FA5, while Saturday and Sunday’s numbers continued to rise.
“(On Saturday), we had 553 cars entered to be judged, and we had about over 600 cars on display in the park,” he said.
The event also included the “East Bound and Down” attraction — a tribute to the “Smokey and The Bandit” film series — where actors portraying the characters of Bo “The Bandit” Darville, Sheriff Buford T. Justice and Junior Justice signed autographs and posed for photos with fans.
Estimates of spectator attendance ventured “easily” between 6,000 to 7,000 people on Saturday alone, Allyn said, which he found encouraging considering the hard work going on behind the scenes.
“It’s absolutely fabulous to put together and watch 10 months of work (and) planning on a team concept,” he said. “I’m fortunate that I get to be the person steering this, but there’s 40 (to) 50 people on the event committee that have worked for months, (going to) meetings, planning ….
“I’m super proud of (it).”
One group of patrons included brothers Braydon and Zachary Shepard, who became fascinated by a 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass on-site.
“We’re all interested in cars, so we come out to any car show when we get the chance,” Braydon Shepard said. “I’m a big fan of older style cars ….”
The Shepard brothers also enjoy getting the chance to interact with others that have the same interests.
“It’s the way that it embraces (people) compared to a lot of the different things that you can get into hobby-wise these days,” Zachary Shepard said. “... With cars, you can do anything. It’s so expressive and people are open to anything.
And Zachary Shepard feels one doesn’t need to be an expert on cars or vehicles to appreciate events like Bluegrass Legends Experience.
“... It’s another one of those hobbies where people love teaching people about cars, even if you don’t know (much about) it,” he said. “You can come out here and not know it, and an owner is nearby, and you’ll learn so much quickly.”
Kevin Dassell of Henderson was on the grounds showing his 2011 Dodge Charger, which he made into a tribute for the Korean and Vietnam wars — which includes images, pictures and videos of both events coinciding with the vehicle’s overall design.
Dassell, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, said showing the car is more about recognizing those before him and teaching others about history that should not be forgotten.
“... It’s amazing to see that the younger generation (does) not know what this (design represents),” he said. “... When you can do something that touches the younger generation and (also) your elders on top of it, … it makes me know that I did something right.
“When you have Vietnam vets that come and cry on your shoulder because they never got that coming home, or when you get a 17- or 18-year-old that finally understands — you did your job.”
Funds raised from the event benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with Allyn feeling it will be a generous grand total based on early indications.
“If I was going to throw just a guesstimate, just on car registrations alone, we were (at) about $10,000 to $12,000,” he said.
Sue Ellen Henderson, national ambassador for St. Jude, said the turnout and success of the event was “beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.”
“You know, you have hopes and you think, ‘Oh, I hope people come,’ ” she said, “and they came … and they kept coming.”
Allyn said the event is planned for “a three-year run,” meaning the gears are already turning for 2024 and beyond.
“(From) what we produced and showed yesterday, I feel like we’ve got a solid event for many years in Owensboro,” Allyn said Sunday. “We’re building for the future (to have) a festival atmosphere, so part of the plan is to make this a multi-day event and instill that much like they do in Louisville for the NSRA (National Street Rod Association), much like they do in Evansville for the Frog Follies.
“(We hope) it becomes a festival and multi-day destination.”
“We’ve already talked about doing bigger and better things next year,” Henderson said. “It’s just been an unbelievable weekend.”
