Local residents were looking to start off 2023 Monday by beginning their respective New Year’s resolutions.
As seems to be the case every year, getting in better shape was once again among the most common resolutions.
“I’ve been in fitness for probably 13 to 14 years, and January is always the big time for people (coming in),” said Chris Zachary, owner and head trainer at Edge Body Boot Camp.
“Come the first of the year, it’s always insane,” said Dustin Bunch, one of the head trainers at Owensboro Athletic Club and trainer at Edge Body Boot Camp.
According to Statista.com, 52% of 413 people surveyed said they plan to exercise more, followed by 50% looking to eat healthier and 40% wanting to lose weight, ranking as the top three resolutions in the new year.
But some residents, like Josh Cook, decided not to wait until the clock struck midnight on Sunday to start.
“I guess I started the first of December, just trying to get my body kind of loosened up and ready to go,” he said. “It’s been about eight months since I’d been back ... .”
Cook began going to Edge Body Boot Camp years prior to be fit for his first son, but said he “fell back out of shape” after the birth of his second.
With the help of the staff, Cook said he has been able to stay motivated and keep his eye on why he shows up.
“To be honest, it’s my kids,” he said. “My kids are getting older now, going to Holiday World, going to different theme parks and stuff like that — I just want to be able to keep up; and not only keep up, but be able to do things with them as they get older and not just a lump on a log.”
Zachary and Bunch both said that losing weight and getting accustomed to change takes time, which can cause some discouragement, but people should highlight the successes beyond the scale.
More from this section
“(Someone can say), ‘OK, whenever I first started, I could only do 10 pushups,’ and now you can do 20 pushups,” Zachary said.
“At the end of the day, it’s a lifestyle and it’s one of the best things that you can do for yourself not only physically, but mentally, emotionally — it carries over in so many aspects of life,” Bunch said. “Movement is medicine for the body. We’re meant to move.”
Bunch said knowing your goal is also important.
“The biggest thing I would say is when you start is really understanding your ‘why’ — why do you want to do this; why do you want to change this in your life,” he said. “The biggest reason is finding your ‘why;’ and when you get into those hard moments and feel like giving up, (keep) remembering that ‘why’ and understanding that you’re doing this for a (much) bigger purpose.”
While exercising and losing weight tend to dominate resolutions, plenty of people look to other areas for motivation heading into a new year. For Shane Devon, local filmmaker of Tinker Tone Pictures, the new year is a time for reconnecting with his creative endeavors.
He’s looking to reopen his all-analog recording studio, Tinker Tone Studios, which he ran from about 2014 until 2018 before focusing his efforts on making movies.
Devon began listening to music he recorded in the space, which reminded him of how much he enjoyed it.
“I recorded a lot of local bands to tape, and every single time they’d say, ‘That was my favorite time ever recording;’ and it was mine too,” he said.
Devon will continue to work on his films, but he said music will be a priority for him in 2023.
“I never intended for it to go away forever,” he said. “I miss (it). I miss recording, so I’m going to go ahead and open (it) back up again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.