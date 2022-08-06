When I turned off my alarm clock the day I retired, I vaguely wondered what time I would start waking up naturally after my body got used to not being roused at Oh-Dark-Thirty in the morning five days a week.
I knew there would be a bit of a transition period, and there was — kinda — but to be honest, I still don’t know what time I would wake up on my own without any prompting from outside stimulus.
Because what I have found out is that my dog Roof’s internal alarm clock goes off about 5:30 a.m.
I am what you would call a sound sleeper. I fall asleep fast and hard and deep and long.
But the sound of my dog’s toenails tippy-tapping on the hardwood floor beside my bed wakes me up immediately. If it doesn’t, a quick nudge of his snout does the trick.
Roof has adapted to my retirement even more blissfully and easily than I have — and trust me, that’s saying a lot. He loves having me at home with him, gazing at me adoringly as I go about my day. We migrate from the living room to the back room to the patio, and in each area, he has a designated comfortable area to lounge and snooze while I read or write or just gaze contentedly into the distance.
But first, the morning routine.
I roll off the mattress and stagger to my feet, stretching and yawning. And then I say one simple thing that makes his day: “Wanna go bye-bye?”
He does indeed, throwing himself into a delirious and frenzied dance of anticipation, literally leaping straight up into the air, while I slide my feet into my sneakers and tie up the laces. It’s not quite dawn and hardly anyone else in my neighborhood is up or out at this hour, so I don’t worry too much about what I’m wearing, but I might take a moment to at least brush my hair into some kind of order.
Then I make my way through the still-dark house to the closet where Roof’s leash hangs, my dog swirling around my legs. He gallops to the door, skidding to a halt, and then sits, as I have taught him to do, still trembling with excitement, until I snap the leash onto his collar.
Then I open the door — and we’re off.
More from this section
He knows the way, and leads with enthusiasm as I stumble along behind, waiting patiently as he stops to sniff this tree or that bush, tracking where the bunnies and nocturnal critters might have passed during the night.
As the sun rises over the trees on the horizon, our shadows are long and slender on the sidewalk before us. I admire the shadows of Roof’s legs, four dancing lines that always make me think of strings on a guitar.
I admire the flowers and landscaping of my neighbors’ yards, paying attention to what grows in the shade and what thrives in the sun, considering what might work in the garden area of my front yard or in that forlorn patch next to my storage building. Not that I will ever actually plant anything; but at least I think about it.
Sometimes I am aware of the crickets chirping — I guess it’s crickets making that noise — but I always notice the cooing of mourning doves: “Hoo-WOO … hoo, hoo …”
One of these days, I will try to learn how to imitate that sound, just because it is so beautiful.
My eyes are generally on the sidewalk in front of me, to make sure I don’t trip over a crack in the pavement, but occasionally I look up to see a hawk perched on a streetlight. We stare at one another — I know he sees me — and I try to maintain eye contact so that he doesn’t notice the little bunnies that are always out and about in the early-morning hours.
These are mostly wild rabbits, but there is one that I’m sure used to be someone’s pet. It is solid black, glossy and fat, and whether it escaped from a hutch or whether someone got tired of it and just let it loose, I don’t know, but it seems a conspicuous target for the hawk, and I worry if more than a day or two goes by that I don’t see it. But it always shows up again, or at least it has so far, so hopefully the black bunny has figured out how to survive on its own.
I keep thinking I need to bring a handful of carrots to toss into this yard, but I’m not sure how well received that might be by my neighbors.
The sun is pretty much officially up by the time Roof and I get back home. Sometimes, especially if there is a nice breeze, I will sit on the rocking chair on my porch for awhile before we go back inside. I always unsnap Roof’s leash before I open the door, because that makes it easier for him to zoom to his water bowl to quench his thirst after our walk.
I hang the leash back in the closet, go outside to toss the waste bag into my dumpster, and give Roof a treat for being such a very good boy.
We smile at one another and silently agree: This is the best routine ever for starting a day on the right foot — no matter how many feet you have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.