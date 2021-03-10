The state 911 Services Board has entered into a contract to create a network that would share information among 911 centers across the state.
Last week, the 911 Services Board contracted with a firm to begin acquiring geographic information system data from the state’s 911 dispatch centers. Ultimately, the data will be part of a system that proponents say will more accurately route 911 calls to dispatch centers.
Mike Sunseri, administrator of the state 911 Services Board, said the project is part of the upgrade to “Next Generation 911” technology for dispatch centers.
“In the next-gen environment, all 117 call centers are going to be connected to a single network,” Sunseri said. “... All of this data will be shared by everyone.”
Currently, a 911 call from a wireless phone will be directed by the closest cell phone tower to a dispatch center. But the tower doesn’t always connect the call to the right center. For example, Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Director Paul Nave said a call from areas along the Owensboro riverfront can hit a tower in Spencer County, Indiana, directing the call to Spencer County dispatch.
That slows down response times because the call has to be transferred to the correct dispatch center.
“We are required to get enough information before we transfer the call,” Nave said. “That just delays the call and frustrates the caller.”
The first contract is for the firm to begin gathering GIS information from all the dispatch centers. Nave said, when the system is complete, a 911 call will use that data to determine the call’s location and will automatically transfer the call to the correct dispatch center.
Sunseri said the system will also allow all dispatch centers in the state to accept texted 911 calls. Gathering the GIS data is the first part of the process, which Sunseri said will take years to complete.
Funding for the project comes from a $2.3 million federal Next Generation 911 grant, and from $1.5 million in matching funds from the 911 Services Board. The board receives funds from 911 fees on cellular phone contracts.
Senate Bill 180, which is pending in the state House, would allow the 911 board to use a portion of its fees to maintain the statewide 911 network once it is established, and fund other NG 911 initiatives.
Nave said the funds for NG 911 will be taken from an existing 911 Services Board grant that gives funds to dispatch centers for improvements.
The GIS data will have to be updated “to make it usable data every single time,” Nave said.
“If we don’t maintain the system, it’s not worth turning on in the first place,” he said.
