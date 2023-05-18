The state has approved Hawesville’s Domtar Paper Co. LLC for tax incentives that will help the company in a multi-million dollar investment.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced that the company would be receiving $1.2 million in tax incentives from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA).

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

