Two major projects in Daviess and Hancock counties will receive state support from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority — if they happen.
The board voted Thursday to approve a total of $850,000 in state support for Kimberly-Clark for $110 million worth of improvements it is considering at its plant near Newman and $1.5 million for a $167.25 million project Commonwealth Rolled Products is considering in Hancock County.
The projects would create a total of 82 jobs if they are finalized, a report said.
Kimberly-Clark’s project breaks down as $50 million for an expansion of the plant and $60 million for new tissue equipment.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said Daviess County is competing with other Kimberly-Clark locations for the project.
She said the company’s board of directors is expected to make a decision on where the project will be done during the first half of 2022.
The KEDFA report says the expansion would create 42 jobs at an average pay of $48 an hour, including benefits.
Kimberly-Clark has 337 employees at the plant, the report said.
The plant opened in 1993 and produces tissue products for the workplace.
In Lewisport, Commonwealth Rolled Products is considering an expansion and modernization of its facility.
State support for the project would total $1.5 million.
The report said that Commonwealth is considering spending $1.25 million on building improvements and $166 million on new equipment.
The project would create 40 jobs at an average pay of $38 an hour, including benefits.
Mike Baker, director of the Hancock County Industrial Foundation, was plant manager at Commonwealth for 12 years.
“I have a lot of pride in that plant and the people who work there,” he said. “That plant has been a major part of this community for more than 50 years, and if this happens, it should remain competitive and sustainable for many years to come.
“This is a huge project. It’s really significant. It’s a testament to that plant and the people who work there.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.