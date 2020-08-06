Daviess Fiscal Court has received the go-ahead to begin the renovation process for the opening of Daviess County’s REAL ID office.
REAL ID is a federally mandated form of identification that meets increased security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. Travelers will be required to provide either a REAL ID or another Transportation Security Administration-approved form of identification in order to fly after Oct. 1, 2021, or to visit military bases and federal facilities that require identification.
The court received the final executed agreement from the Division of Real Properties and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Aug. 2 that will allow them to move forward with repurposing a portion of the Daviess County Operations Center for REAL ID, at 2620 Kentucky 81, said Jordan Johnson, county purchasing agent.
“Thursday, the court will move to approve a professional design services contract with Axiom to draft the drawings and bid documents for the operations center’s REAL ID renovation,” he said.
The $18,100 contract with Axiom will begin pending the court’s approval and the company is slated to take three weeks to draft the necessary documents that will lead to a three-week bidding cycle for the project, Johnson said.
“We hope to begin renovation shortly after the project is bid,” he said. “Right now we are giving ourselves until the beginning of the year to have the project completed, but anticipate that it will be done sooner.”
The county will assume all costs associated with the renovation and will recoup expenses through a lease agreement with KYTC.
The initial eight-year lease term will see the county receive $14.34 per square foot of the 2,315- square-foot office totaling $33,197 annually. The lease will automatically renew after the initial eight-year cycle, Johnson said.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he is pleased that the court has gotten the go-ahead to move forward with a project that is a win for Owensboro-Daviess County.
“We were excited to receive the notice and are anxious to begin moving forward with the renovation process,” he said. “Myself and Rep. (Suzanne) Miles have worked extremely hard to change the mindset of Frankfort in regard to an office being in this community and contrary to the Association of Circuit Court Clerks not wanting to be involved, we felt it was important that our citizens have access to a regional office in their own community. It will also be open to the counties surrounding Daviess County. This is a major win for the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
