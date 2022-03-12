The 44th Kentucky Aviation Association Conference & Exhibition will return to the Owensboro Convention Center on Oct. 26-28.
It will be the organization’s first time in Owensboro since 2016.
Col. Tim Kopra, former commander of the International Space Station, was the featured speaker that year.
The association met here for the first time in 2015.
That’s a little surprising since it was created in 1975, with John Games, who was then manager of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, as its first president.
Mayor Tom Watson said, “Our community is honored to have them back. Since we have one of the longest runways in the commonwealth and one of only five control towers, we are very proud of our aviation in Owensboro. Our Essential Air Service with Cape Air, a private, fixed-base operator, combined with Allegiant air service destination to Orlando, are all qualities we can be very proud of.”
Kellie Baker, vice president and conference chairwoman for KAA, said this is the first conference the organization has had since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.
She said it will bring about 300 aviation professionals to Owensboro that week.
Baker said, “The conference will include educational sessions and networking opportunities with various aviation industries and organizations. The KAA is currently in the process of lining up guest speakers.”
Sarah Haynes, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s director of destination sales and services, said, “We’ve been working tirelessly to bring back conventions and events that were held in Owensboro pre-pandemic and we are thrilled to once against host the KAA.”
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is one of only five commercial airports in the state.
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said, “From the county’s investment in the terminal expansion 10 years ago to Owensboro’s continuing investment in the Air Show, the airport provides a return on our investment by offering an essential service to our region.”
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said his team and the CVB worked together to bring the conference to town.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
