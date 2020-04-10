The state Board of Elections is beginning preparations for conducting the June primary election largely through absentee voting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary was previously ordered rescheduled from May to June 23 after Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, agreed on the need to postpone it. Any plan to change how people vote in June would be for that election only, Board of Elections Chairman Ben Chandler said Thursday.
“I think we understand it’s an emergency situation,” Chandler said.
Although a definitive plan has not been agreed upon by Beshear and Adams, board of elections members voted Thursday to begin preparations by purchasing items that will be needed for such an election, such as printers, scanners, cleaning equipment and personal protective equipment.
Adams told board members he and Beshear could have an agreement on a plan the board could vote on by the board’s April 21 meeting.
“We have to have finality and get moving,” Adams said. Of talks on how to handle voting, Adams said, “I don’t think we are very far apart.”
“We are close to ‘yes,’ ” he said.
On April 1, lawmakers passed a bill with an attached provision allowing the governor and secretary of state to declare a different “time, place and manner” for holding elections during a state of emergency. The bill has not yet been signed by Beshear.
Board of Elections Executive Director Jared Dearing said a bipartisan working group has ideas for how the June primary can be conducted, but said there isn’t a settled-upon plan yet. The working group felt the way to hold the primary during the COVID-19 outbreak would be through expanding the opportunity for people to vote with a mailed-in absentee ballot.
Most clerk’s offices have already printed ballots and those would be used. A ballot wouldn’t automatically be mailed to every voter.
“The voter has to proactively apply” for an absentee ballot, Dearing said. The state is working on a website where people would apply for ballots and would have their voting information verified, he said.
The ballots would be mailed back, although the working group also considered a drop-off box for ballots at clerk’s offices, Dearing said. The group recommended in-person voting only for people with disabilities or people who don’t have a mailing address. The recommendation was that in-person voting be done by appointment only.
“Voters who show up to the voting center and congregate outside, they don’t have much ability at social distancing,” Dearing said. “The goal … is to give voters and clerks the ability to do this safely, and vote safely.”
Dearing said the proposals are just a series of ideas and not a concrete plan. When a plan is finalized, voters will be informed through mailed postcards.
Safeguards, such as verifying signatures on absentee ballots, would be used. Dearing said clerk’s offices would have to start counting the mailed-in ballots before election day and would have until the following Tuesday to send results to Adams’ office. That would give voters who were flagged on signatures time to correct the issue and have their vote counted.
Adams said more people would apply to vote absentee even if the board did nothing, and, “I think it’s appropriate for us … to allow for people to vote by mail.” He said it should be made clear that “you don’t personally have to have coronavirus” in order to vote by mailed ballot.
Adams said he would like the plan to include a component for in-person voting beyond those with disabilities or no mailing address. The state allows people to vote in-person in clerks’ offices if they are not going to be able to vote at their polling place on election day.
Renesa Abner, Henderson County clerk and head of the state County Clerk’s Association, said in-person voting should be kept limited.
“The clerks, as of right now, are limiting in-person contact with the public, and that’s something we would want to continue,” Abner said. “We don’t want to facilitate or encourage people to come to the office and congregate.
“We would like to see the majority of the voting done by mail,” Abner said.
Before Thursday’s meeting, Richard House, chief deputy clerk at the Daviess County Clerk’s office, said clerks held a teleconference Monday with Adams’ office to discuss options for the June primary.
“It’s just in the preliminary stages, but it will have to be decided on,” House said. “They were talking, the drop dead date (for a decision) is the end of the month, or sooner.”
Because votes would continue to be counted after election day, only preliminary results would be released on election night, Dearing said. House said the final results would be delayed if the state does most of the voting by absentee, because “you’re counting thousands of ballots, more than we’ve ever counted before.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
