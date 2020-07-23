Kentucky’s cases continue to surge, with a Wednesday total of 518 new COVID-19 cases.
While cases are lower than the amount reported Tuesday, the increased numbers are no surprise, Gov. Andy Beshear said, as cases have continued to rise over recent weeks. To date, there have been 24,540 COVID-19 cases, with the seven-day positivity rate now reaching 4.92%. Currently, 603 Kentuckians have required hospitalization, with 145 being placed in the ICU.
Despite the grim numbers, Beshear did take the time to give a nod to Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Indiana’s Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for implementing statewide mask mandates, a move he said will strengthen the response of the entire region.
“We are taking the kind of aggressive action that will work if we wear masks and are proactive in our social distancing and other protocols,” he said. “We have acted faster than our companion states, with Ohio and Indiana following our lead in requiring facial coverings. This is the right step, and the fact that two of our neighboring states are taking these actions will only strengthen ours. This entire region requiring facial coverings will be positive for all of us and shows that this isn’t a matter of politics. The mask requirement is the best tool to keep our economy open and get our kids back in school.”
Of the new cases, 13 children under the age of five tested positive, and three Kentuckians aged 49, 69 and 81 reportedly died from complications stemming from the virus. There have been 677 total deaths in the state so far, Beshear said.
“We are seeing a rise in positive cases in kids under 5,” he said. “There are 36 child care facilities that have reported at least one positive case. We are seeing numbers in this group go up. There are two new cases where the kids are 5 months old, and we are hoping for recovery and few symptoms. As you have seen on the news, not everyone’s recovery is the same, and we are seeing more people with complications months down the road. We are continuing to see more people in their 60s die from this virus. We are going to be at this a while longer, and there will be more loss. It is important that we give and continue to give those families that have lost someone due to this virus our support.”
Beshear had good news regarding the current year’s budget, he said.
“To date, with some payments still to be counted, we have completed $11.46 billion in general fund collections,” he said. “As of today, we are $4 million in the red and expect to be outside of that. There are no budget cuts to education, health or public safety or the judicial or legislative branch in the budget we just ended. I want to thank our state agencies; I have asked a lot of them. I asked them to reduce sending by 1% in the past two months, and they did better than that. They held back on hiring and cut back on discretionary expenses. A little good news: Our road fund came in better than expected, and there won’t have to be a reduction.”
While that was a silver lining, the reality is the state is facing a potential $1.1 billion shortfall in the coming year, he said.
“Without federal government assistance or Congress changing the last CARES Act to provide more flexibility, we will be looking at the largest budget cuts in our state’s history. We know what we face moving forward will be really rough without federal assistance. A vast majority of those cuts will be education, corrections and health care. Who pays when we don’t have those funds? The people that need us most. The biggest threat to our budget is COVID-19 and people not wearing masks and not doing their part. I have concerns in the Senate plan that there is no direct aid to states. Unless we get flexibility with the previous money, that is an issue that would devastate us. We don’t know what the limitations of money will be.”
Locally, the Green River District Health Department on Wednesday reported 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases — five in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, seven in Ohio County, two in Union County, and two in Webster County. There was also a reported COVID-related death in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,333, with 20 people with confirmed cases currently being hospitalized. 121 in the district have required hospitalization.
District-wide, 1,071 people have recovered.
