Gov. Andy Beshear urged members of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to advocate for his budget initiatives Thursday at the “Virtual Kentucky Chamber Day.”
During the event, Beshear along with House and Senate leaders discussed their agendas for this year’s legislative session, which has begun.
Legislators have already done several days of work. GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate have already approved a number of bills that were part of their 2021 agenda.
In particular, bills pertaining to Beshear’s executive authority during emergencies were approved, sent to Beshear’s desk. Beshear, a Democrat, vetoed and legislators overrode the vetoes. Beshear then filed suit.
A major issue looming in this year’s short session is the budget. Lawmakers passed a two-year budget last year, but only funded the first year.
Beshear urged the chamber to push lawmakers to include initiatives from his proposed budget into the budget that will be created by House and Senate members.
“It’s a responsible budget,” Beshear said. “We’ve shown fiscal management.”
Beshear’s budget initiatives include funding for small business assistance for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, additional funding for Medicaid, broadband internet expansion, salary increases for teachers and state workers, school construction and funding for pay unpaid unemployment insurance claims and update the unemployment insurance system.
“Here’s the chance to do something,” Beshear said, and said the state could pay for the plans in his budget from it’s rainy day fund. “The dollars are there,” he said.
“This is our time to be FDR, or Herbert Hoover,” Beshear said. Hoover is considered to have underperformed as president during the Great Depression, while Franklin D. Roosevelt launched numerous projects under the “New Deal” to try to alleviate the Depression.
“It’s going to be a test of courage,” Beshear said.
Later, Beshear said, “I need your help in getting this budget passed and investing in a bright future at a time when we have the dollars.”
Senate President Robert Stivers, a Manchester Republican, said the budget is “our number one issue.”
“Right now, there are discussions between the House and Senate about what the budget should look like,” Stivers said.
The state has been dependent of federal dollars during the pandemic, Stivers said.
“We are in pretty good shape from the perspective of revenue streams,” he said. “It’s one of the better revenue streams I’ve seen in my career, but it’s artificial.”
Federal stimulus dollars to individuals are artificially inflating the state’s sales tax revenues, Stivers said. The influx of federal money is “precarious,” he said.
A goal is to “create better opportunities in the state,” Stivers said, but added that the success of the economy relies on the favorable outcome of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“The shot, and the efficacy of that shot, will determine how our economy will move forward,” Stivers said.
House Speaker David Osborne, a Prospect Republican, said the process of passing a budget will be made more difficult “in the midst of a global pandemic.”
“The budget we pass this session will be a conservative spending plan that reflects the state’s needs,” Osborne said.
While the state has regained two-thirds of the jobs lost during the pandemic, thousands of jobs have been lost, Osborne said.
A goal of the House GOP is to create liability protections for businesses, so they can’t be used over COVID-19 cases traced to them if the business worked “in good faith” to follow health guidelines to protect people from the virus, Osborne said.
Regarding the bills limiting a governor’s emergency power, Osborne said during 2020 while Beshear’s office was issuing executive orders, “months went by without a single conversation” between Beshear and legislative leaders.
Stivers said Republicans want to help small businesses, so they don’t face increased unemployment insurance tax payments this year due to the pandemic. The state took a federal loan last year to cover unemployment payments when the state’s fund ran out.
“We know that’s a tough situation,” Stivers said. “We don’t want to create more financial burden” on businesses.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
