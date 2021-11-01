There’s a new place for companies to look for workers and workers to look for jobs.
The Kentucky Chamber Foundation and Workforce Center have created Kentucky Talent Hub, an online way to connect employers and job seekers.
It can be found at talenthubky.com.
An announcement said the new site “comes at a critical time as federal unemployment insurance benefits expired in early September, Kentucky’s labor force participation rate is only 56.4% and there are over 100,000 open jobs across the Commonwealth.”
The new site replaces “Who’s Hiring,” which the state chamber launched earlier to help promote open positions across the state during the pandemic.
Between March 2020 and August 2021, Kentucky companies posted more than 108,000 jobs on the site.
The announcement said the new site is more user-friendly and automated.
Companies in any industry can post jobs of any kind — full-time, part-time, fair chance, freelance and internships.
Employers can engage directly with applicants and their profiles.
Job seekers can set up a profile to search and apply for jobs based on such things as location, industry, highest education credential needed, fair chance employment and other things.
“Kentucky has many signature industries, but talent is our greatest export,” LaKisha Miller, executive director of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation Workforce Center, said in a news release. “Kentucky Talent Hub will help connect Kentucky employers with the talent they need so we can continue to grow and cultivate new opportunities for Kentuckians inside our state.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
