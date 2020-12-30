The state saw an increase in net voters in the month before and after the November election, including a surge in people who registered to vote as members of the Republican Party.
According to Secretary of State Michael Adam’s office, the state gained more than 10,500 voters who registered both just before and just after the Nov. 3 election.
Voter registration closed on Oct. 5, four weeks before the general election, and resumed on Nov. 4. According to information from Adams’ office, a total of 10,584 people registered to vote during two periods, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, and from Nov. 4 to Nov. 30.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there were 3.575 million registered voters in Kentucky as of Dec. 15. By comparison, there were 3.455 million registered voters in the state on Dec. 27 of last year.
In a press release, Adams’ office says the state gained 4,115 net voters in October and November of 2019, an election year that included a race for governor and other state-level offices.
“We’ve seen, particularly after election day, a bump in voter registration,” Adams said. “I hope this level of interest and enthusiasm stretches into 2021, a non-election year.”
In Daviess County, the number of registered voters increased by 2,521 between 2019 and 2020. As of Dec. 15, there were 78,302 registered voters in the county.
The number of registered Republicans increased statewide and in the county. There were 1.578 million registered Republicans in the state as of Dec. 15, compared to 1.469 million in late December of last year.
The number of registered Republicans increased in Daviess County from 29,820 last December to 32,517 this month. The number of registered Democrats in the county declined slightly, from 39,893 a year ago to 39,260 as of Dec. 15.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said changes might reflect people who previously registered as Democrats to vote in the Democratic primary when the GOP didn’t hold primaries.
“Now that the Republicans have a primary, they are switching parties,” McCarty said.
Those voters likely leaned Republican anyway, despite being registered as Democratic party members, she said.
“I think people decided they were going to support their party,” McCarty said. “Maybe they always believed that way.
“I think in my own life, my dad has always been a Democrat, but he was a Democrat because he was a union guy,” McCarty, a Republican said. “... He’s fiscally conservative. His other views are conservative.”
Statewide, the number of people registered as something other than as a Democrat or Republican declined from 188,001 last year to 182,969 as of Dec. 15. Other includes people registered to any other party or as an independent.
The state’s number of total voters increased despite a number of deceased people who were removed from the active voter rolls. Adams’ office said Tuesday 33,696 deceased voters were removed from the rolls as of Dec. 14.
“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said in a statement. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”
The office also removed more than 8,000 people who have lost their voting rights due to a felony conviction, had moved out of state, had voluntarily asked to be removed from the rolls or had lost their rights due to a competency issue, Adams’ office said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
