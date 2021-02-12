By Christie Netherton
and James Mayse
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky on Thursday following an ice storm that left more than 70,000 without power statewide and created dangerous travel conditions.
Beshear also announced the closure of state offices on Thursday.
“This declaration will free up funding and boost coordination across agencies as we respond to this weather crisis in a way that can keep all Kentuckians safe,” he said. “The state of emergency directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups.”
At 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Beshear said about 70,500 Kentuckians were experiencing power outages. He said anyone experiencing outages or down power lines should contact local utility companies.
Crews have been working to improve road conditions since Wednesday, he said, and continue to do so.
“They’re out in the most dangerous conditions oftentimes, late at night, away from their families, making sure that they can create a safe environment for our transportation needs,” he said.
Beshear urged residents to seek alternative heat sources as a backup and warned against using gas stoves or ovensto keep warm. For those using generators or grills, he said they should remain outside of the home and at least 20 feet away from windows or doors.
Beshear and Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball continue to ask residents to remain off the roads if possible as icy road conditions continue.
Ball said there were about 1,000 Daviess County residents without power on Thursday afternoon. He said Kenergy brought in outside crews to assist in restoring power for the area and it could take up through Friday to get all power restored.
Ball said Daviess County still had icy roads Thursday afternoon.
“People that don’t have to be out on the road shouldn’t be. It’s because of the temperatures — the brine’s not going to work 100%. If people don’t need to be out, then they really don’t need to leave their residence,” he said.
Ball said there have been multiple reports of down power lines, tree limbs and other debris on state and county roads. He said accidents were significant throughout Thursday, as well.
“When I talked to dispatch early this morning, they had already had 15 before normal work hours even started. They’ve been dealing with that throughout the day,” he said.
While there were few reported traffic accidents inside Owensboro city limits Thursday morning, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to numerous incidents.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said deputies worked about 40 vehicle slide-offs as of early Thursday afternoon.
“Slide-offs would occur in one location and just compile,” Smith said. On Kentucky 554, for example, “we had five cars off the road” at the same time, he said.
There were also reports of salt trucks sliding off roads, and a sheriff’s patrol vehicle that stopped to assist also slid off, Smith said.
Sheriff’s department reports say a department vehicle also slid into a fire truck on Sutherlin Lane, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The deputy slid into the fire truck to avoid sliding into emergency responders already at the scene of another accident, according to reports.
Only minor injuries were reported from the incidents, Smith said.
In the city, police officers responded to five reports of one-vehicle slide-offs from 5 a.m. Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon, said Sgt. Jason Lee, an OPD public information officer. None of the accidents resulted in injuries, he said.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP’s Henderson post, said troopers were called to reports of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles sliding off the roadways. In one incident, an ambulance that had responded to an accident slid off the road after it was loaded with patients, he said.
King said roads that experienced melting Thursday are likely to have spots freeze again overnight, and people should continue to stay off the roads early Friday, if possible.
“There’s nothing special we have to help us in this situation either,” King said. “That’s why we are telling people to stay home.”
Ball said the county will have White Flag shelter open Thursday night through Tuesday night at Owensboro Christian Church for those needing warm shelter during the extreme cold temperatures.
Transportation to the shelter is provided from the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 6 p.m. each night, or is free through the Owensboro Transit System bus route for White Flag shelters. OCC will only be open from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. if shelters are at full capacity.
The Daniel Pitino shelter will also provide breakfast at 7 a.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the Daviess County area can potentially expect snow Sunday evening, Monday and Tuesday with below-freezing temperatures through Tuesday evening.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.