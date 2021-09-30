The Administrative Office of the Courts will hold a virtual discussion on Thursday, Sept. 30, for people to discuss how the court system handles cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence and stalking.
The forum will begin at 3 p.m. and is for residents residing in a number of western Kentucky counties, including Daviess, Hancock, Ohio, McLean and Muhlenberg.
The forum is part of a statewide assessment the AOC is conducting to identify gaps in how the courts handle domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking cases. Participants will have the option of remaining anonymous during the discussion.
A report on the findings will be released later this year.
An RSVP is required to attend the Zoom meeting. The link to register is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ky-aoc-domestic-violence-regional-community-forum-tickets-167615649921.
People who can't attend can send comments about their experience with domestic violence and the court system to vanessachauhan@kycourts.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.