The Administrative Office of the Courts is taking steps to reduce expenses with the aim of avoiding furloughs or layoffs of workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Justice John Minton announced Thursday the court system would not fill vacant positions in circuit clerk and other court offices in most cases, and would halt out of state travel by AOC employees unless the travel was covered by federal dollars or by an outside agency.
The hiring freeze is statewide, and vacant positions can only be filled if authorized by the AOC. The hiring freeze and travel ban go into effect Friday, May 15.
Minton said the moves were prompted by projections from the state budget director’s office that anticipate a major dropoff in state revenue because of the pandemic.
The current fiscal year ends June 30, and the AOC is already required to return $7.5 million of its budgeted funds to state coffers.
“We have not yet received a request from the governor to give back additional funds this fiscal year, but I know the governor has instructed the executive branch agencies that they will have to contribute back 1.5% of their budgets” to the state, Minton said Thursday.
“There’s a significant revenue shortfall in the last quarter of the fiscal year, because of the efforts to combat the COVID-19 epidemic,” Minton said. “The April 15 tax deadline was extended beyond the fiscal year, so collections have been drastically reduced.
“The state budget director said these are very lean times for government, and we should be prepared,” he said.
The General Assembly passed a one-year budget for all agencies, including the AOC, earlier this year. While AOC officials were “satisfied” at the time it was passed, the court system is anticipating large cuts to its budget over the course of the new fiscal year.
“We were satisfied with the budget, but the economy has shrunk,” Minton said.
Minton said the state will likely again require AOC to return dollars again from its fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The budget for fiscal year 2021-22 will likely also be affected.
Hiring freezes are “going on across state government,” Minton said.
“We don’t have a great number of vacancies now,” Minton said. The agency has done studies on how many employees each office needs to continue essential functions.
“The guiding principle is we have to continue to have enough people to fulfill the constitutional and statutory obligations of the court,” Minton said.
“What we are trying to do is save jobs” by cutting expenses now, he said.
When asked if other cuts were being contemplated, Minton said, “we have to wait and receive guidance” from the governor’s office.
“In the past (the governor’s office) has asked the judicial branch to contribute back a significant portion of its budget,” Minton said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.