The state is again seeing a surge in COVID-19 with record numbers of newly reported cases and positivity rates, as well as another rise in hospitalizations throughout Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
In a press conference Thursday, Beshear warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations are, once again, seeing an increase.
“There is real cause for concern that hospitals can and maybe will be overrun again,” he said. “Hospital admissions are ... increasing, and they are starting to increase rapidly.”
With many hospitals nationwide facing staffing shortages, there is significant concern that the current surge in omicron cases could place a significant strain on healthcare workers.
While Beshear said the hope is still that the omicron variant will not result in as many ICU admissions and ventilations, many are still getting very sick and needing a higher level of care, resulting in higher hospitalizations.
“It is still placing a strain on our health care system,” he said.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has also experienced increased numbers of COVID-19 patients since the start of January with 60 total COVID-19 patients reported throughout its three hospital facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield on Monday as the healthcare system acknowledged the increase and encouraged vaccination to help combat the spread.
Thursday morning, OH Regional Hospital reported a total of 50 COVID-19 patients in the facility.
Ten of those patients were in the critical care unit, three of which were on a ventilator.
The highest number of COVID-19 patients OH has housed at one time was 69 at OHRH, recorded Sept. 21 and 85 for all three hospitals, also recorded on Sept. 21.
OHRH reported four COVID-19 related deaths in the past six days alone.
Since April, the hospital has seen a total of 1,083 COVID-19 patients, 73.68% of whom were unvaccinated.
There have been 147 COVID-19 patients placed on a ventilator since April, 79.89% unvaccinated, and there have been 205 deaths recorded since April related to the virus, 79.51% of whom were unvaccinated.
Additionally, according to Beshear, 9,836 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, he said.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Kentucky was 23.67% Thursday, also a record for the state.
“Nearly 1 in 4 people being tested are coming up positive,” he said.
And there 35 deaths related to the virus reported throughout the state Thursday.
In Kentucky, there are 1,783 total reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, 402 in critical care and 227 individuals on ventilators.
“You can help us by getting vaccinated and getting your booster, which makes it very unlikely you’ll end up in the hospital, and then wearing a mask when it’s appropriate,” Beshear said. “If you don’t help us in those ways, and if you’re part of this significant increase in hospitalizations, that person that’s hurt today in a car accident due to weather might not have a bed or the level of attention that they need.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
